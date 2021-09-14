Criminal Justice & Legal System

-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a warning about romance scams around Valentine's Day.
A bill heard in a Michigan House committee Tuesday aims to give sexual assault survivors the right to have support during the investigation process.
A professor's response to yet another vilification of Dearborn, a chef opening up an Afro-fusion restaurant in Detroit, a survivor of the Oxford school shooting's response to the verdict of Jennifer Crumbley's case, and an Everytown for Gun Safety advocate on the implications of that verdict.
The municipalities say those companies — which include Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and CVS Caremark — violate anti-trust, racketeering, and other federal laws by colluding to inflate insulin’s price.
This week, an Oakland County jury convicted the mother of the Oxford school shooter on four charges of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of four students.
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Steve St. Juliana, his daughter Hana was killed in the 2021 Oxford schools shooting. The shooter's mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.
The significance of the mother of the Oxford school shooter's verdict, a poet drawing influence from Indian and Jewish traditions, and a community focused on more humane ways of controlling deer populations.
The lawsuit says the state's 24-hour mandatory waiting period and informed consent forms, plus other restrictions, violate a voter-approved 2022 constitutional amendment.
A Michigan jury has found a school shooter’s mother guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a groundbreaking trial to determine whether she has any responsibility in the deaths of four students in 2021.
A Michigan jury received instructions from a judge and began deliberations Monday in a novel trial against a school shooter's mother who could go to prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of four students in 2021.“You must not let sympathy, bias or prejudice influence your decision,” Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews said.
Seven days of emotional testimony are over and attorneys have wrapped up their closing arguments in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley.
The mother of the Michigan school shooter took the stand at her trial for involuntary manslaughter. Jennifer Crumbley said she had no role in buying or storing the handgun used to kill four students in 2021.