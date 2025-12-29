Flint water crisis lawsuits against EPA may finally end up in federal courtrooms in 2026

Steve Carmody / Michigan Public

2026 may finally see trial dates for two Flint water crisis lawsuits against the Environmental Protection Agency.

Starting in 2014, improperly treated water from the Flint River damaged aging pipes, releasing lead and other contaminants into the city's drinking water.

The decision to switch from Detroit's water system was made by a financial manager appointed by then-governor Rick Snyder, to save the cash-strapped city money.

In January, 2016, the EPA issued an emergency order directing the city of Flint and the state of Michigan to take immediate actions to address concerns over the city's lead tainted tap water.

The order came months after elevated levels of lead were confirmed in the blood of Flint children.

The lawsuits allege lax EPA oversight and agency negligence are partly to blame for the length of time Flint residents lived with lead contamination in their drinking water.

EPA lawyers have argued to dismiss the cases claiming there's not enough evidence to suggest the agency's failure to oversee the crisis was negligent.

Agency attorneys have argued the EPA is shielded by governmental immunity and did not have a role in the decision to switch Flint’s drinking water source, which caused the city’s water crisis because of improperly treated water.

Thousands of other lawsuits have been settled under a deal involving claims against the state of Michigan, the city of Flint and several businesses.

Starting Dec. 12, a special fund created to pay health and property damage claims started releasing funds.

Just before Christmas, the online portal has paid 2,854 claims for property damage.