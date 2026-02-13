New Stellantis "do not drive" recall makes clear Takata air bags are still a danger
The Takata airbag recalls, the largest automotive related recalls in U.S. history, aren't over.
Stellantis is telling the owners of about 225,000 older model Chrysler, Ram, Jeep, and Dodge vehicles to not drive them until the airbags have been replaced, due to the risk of the inflators in the airbags rupturing.
The recalls began in 2008, eventually involving 17 car companies, and about 67 million cars.
The airbags were recalled because they could degrade over time, especially in hot, humid climates, and explode, sending shards of metal towards occupants of the vehicle.
At least 28 people in the U.S. have been killed by exploding Takata airbags, and more than 400 people have been injured.
The latest recall involves these vehicles:
- 2007-2009 Chrysler Aspen
- 2005-2015 Chrysler 300
- 2008-2014 Dodge Challenger
- 2006-2015 Dodge Charger
- 2003-2016 Dodge Ram pickups & Sprinter vans
- 2004-2009 Dodge Durango
- 2005-2012 Dodge Dakota
- 2005-2008 Dodge Magnum
- 2007-2016 Jeep Wrangler
"Do not drive," warnings mean owners should have their vehicles towed to a dealer because they are too risky to drive.
NHTSA says about 98% of vehicles with Takata airbags have been repaired, but that still leaves thousands of unrepaired cars on the road.
People can see if their car has an airbag recall by entering the vehicle identification number, or VIN, at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.
Dealers make the repairs for free.