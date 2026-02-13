New Stellantis "do not drive" recall makes clear Takata air bags are still a danger

The Takata airbag recalls, the largest automotive related recalls in U.S. history, aren't over.

Stellantis is telling the owners of about 225,000 older model Chrysler, Ram, Jeep, and Dodge vehicles to not drive them until the airbags have been replaced, due to the risk of the inflators in the airbags rupturing.

The recalls began in 2008, eventually involving 17 car companies, and about 67 million cars.

The airbags were recalled because they could degrade over time, especially in hot, humid climates, and explode, sending shards of metal towards occupants of the vehicle.

NHTSA Pieces of metal from a Takata air bag that ruptured

At least 28 people in the U.S. have been killed by exploding Takata airbags, and more than 400 people have been injured.

The latest recall involves these vehicles:



2007-2009 Chrysler Aspen 2005-2015 Chrysler 300 2008-2014 Dodge Challenger 2006-2015 Dodge Charger 2003-2016 Dodge Ram pickups & Sprinter vans 2004-2009 Dodge Durango 2005-2012 Dodge Dakota 2005-2008 Dodge Magnum 2007-2016 Jeep Wrangler

"Do not drive," warnings mean owners should have their vehicles towed to a dealer because they are too risky to drive.

NHTSA says about 98% of vehicles with Takata airbags have been repaired, but that still leaves thousands of unrepaired cars on the road.

People can see if their car has an airbag recall by entering the vehicle identification number, or VIN, at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Dealers make the repairs for free.

