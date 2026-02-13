MLB Network's Morosi: Tigers "all about 2026" in World Series push

As Major League Baseball pitchers and catchers began reporting to spring training this week, the Tigers announced they’d signed a pitcher that Detroit fans already know very well.

Justin Verlander has returned to the franchise where his stellar career began. And that’s just one of the big changes to the Tigers’ pitching rotation.

Jon Morosi covers baseball for the MLB Network and is a contributor to Fox Sports Radio and other outlets. He’s also a Michigander. He spoke with Michigan Public's Morning Edition host Doug Tribou.

Doug Tribou: From 2006 to 2009, you were covering the Tigers for the Detroit Free Press, and Justin Verlander was the American League Rookie of the year in 2006. So now here we are talking about him all these years later. He left Detroit during the 2017 season. Could you put his career into some historical context for us?

Jon Morosi: One of the greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers history. He is a no-doubt Hall of Famer. You think about the amazing moments that he was part of: the postseasons, especially 2012 when he had the shutout, the two no hitters [in 2007 and 2011].

It really does speak to the connection that he forged during those years that he always spoke so warmly about Detroit after leaving in 2017. It wasn't really his choice, of course. He was traded at a time when the Tigers were beginning a rebuild, and Verlander is always viewed as a Tiger among fans in Michigan. And certainly a lot of enthusiasm after this news this week.

"This is a team that believes they can win the World Series this year." MLB Network's Jon Morosi on the Detroit Tigers

DT: Well, Verlander is now almost 43 years old, and he's had some struggles in these past couple of seasons, including some nagging injuries. Fans and franchises, as you were mentioning, often love the sort of full-circle moments when the former hero returns years later. But this is also a Tigers team with high hopes for this season. So, is the Verlander signing sentimental or strategic or both?

JM: It's both, Doug. The strategic part — [Tigers President of Baseball Operations] Scott Harris and the Tigers analytics team, they looked at the numbers, and they would not have just given him a $13-million contract based on sentimentality and trying to to get the old band back together. They're doing this because they believe he can help.

He's also a multiple-time Cy Young Award winner who's going to have, I think, a positive impact on [pitchers] like Tarik Skubal, on Framber Valdez who he's played with before in Houston, and the Tigers' younger pitchers, as well. And I can say this, too, Doug — knowing Justin for a long time — he has become a much more giving and charitable teammate in terms of sharing his knowledge as he has gotten older. And I think that's one big change from who he was in the early years of his Tigers career.

DT: Framber Valdez, who you mentioned, he's the other big change in this rotation. The Tigers signed him — one of the top free-agent pitchers available this year. What does he bring to Detroit's rotation?

JM: Durability. He, along with Skubal, they are two of the best left handed starters in Major League Baseball. And from a longer-term, strategic standpoint with Valdez, it's important that he signed a three-year deal. He does have the ability to opt out, but not until after 2027. And of course, Tiger fans know that Tarik Skubal is a free agent after this season is over. So what Valdez brings is that insurance for for 2027, while also giving you an excellent chance to win in 2026.

DT: Well, let's talk about Tarik Skubal's situation. He's won two consecutive Cy Young Awards. But, as you say, he's now in the last year of his contract. There's a lot of observers who believe the Tigers will not offer him a big enough deal to keep him in Detroit beyond this season. What if they keep him the full season? What if they don't? How do you see things playing out, or what are the options here?

JM: Yes, Doug, I agree that it is very unlikely that they're going to be able to extend Tarik Skubal. This winter I've been checking on this with my sources, and really, there's been no meaningful dialogue about a long-term deal, which tells us that this is, right now, all about 2026. And it is an off-the-field, fascinating story because the Tigers were faced with this decision during the course of the winter. Do you keep him for this one last year? Do you trade him?

If by chance the Tigers get off to a poor start, then I suppose it's possible that Skubal could be traded in July for a prospect package coming back to help the Tigers be better in 2027. But that would be a little antithetical to what we've seen happen in recent days. This is a team that believes they can win the World Series this year and all of their moves — Verlander, Valdez and of course, retaining Skubal — they all point in that very same direction.

DT: Well, Jon, thanks a lot. Good to talk to you again.

JM: All the best. Happy baseball season, Doug.

Editor's note: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can listen to the full conversation near the top of this page.