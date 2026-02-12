MSU to begin construction this spring on memorial honoring lives lost in 2023 shooting

Michigan State University is moving forward with a permanent memorial to honor those whose lives were lost and those who were affected by the tragedy of February 13, 2023.

Three years ago, a mass shooting at the university’s campus took the lives of three students: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner, and left five others critically injured.

According to the university’s Permanent Memorial Planning Committee , the memorial is meant to honor the victims and provide a space of reflection for the community.

Mark Bullion, a communications manager at MSU, said construction is expected to begin when the ground thaws, around springtime. The memorial is planned to be complete by fall of 2026. Bullion said construction costs are estimated at around $3.2 million.

“The creation of a permanent memorial was a request that came from many groups in the weeks and months following the events of February 13, recognizing the importance of memorializing, honoring and remembering those we lost and those affected by the tragedy,” said Judith Stoddart, Vice Provost for University Arts and Collections.

MSU is working with a committee made up of students, faculty, staff, and community liaisons. They’ve gathered input for what people would like to see as a lasting memorial on campus. Families most directly impacted are in contact with MSU’s Office for Resource Support and Coordination to provide feedback.

“I can tell you that the process has been very robust,” Bullion said.

Last fall, a proposal by Carlos Portillo and Jessica Guinto was selected for the memorial. It includes a reflective pond, benches, and surrounding greenery, and it will be constructed in the Old Horticultural Garden near the Student Services Building.

A bench honoring the lives of Anderson, Fraser and Verner has also been installed in a plaza near Berkey Hall.

This Friday, no classes or exams at MSU will be held. Instead, Bullion said students and members of the community will have the opportunity to gather to pay their respects and receive mental health support.

“These are events and activities that really provide an opportunity for members of our community, the MSU community, to grieve, honor those that we lost, those who were injured, and really all who were impacted by the tragedy,” Bullion said.

“We've done this in a way that allows folks to participate in a way that makes most sense for them, because everybody's healing journey is not linear, and so we wanted to be mindful and respectful of that.”

Bullion said in the evening, there will be a short remembrance concert, followed by a moment of silence and the ringing of Beaumont Tower bells. He said the university will remain open to support student needs during the emotional day.

“I think it's important to remember the events that happened that day and that day really, I think, forever changed the university,” Bullion said. “I think it's important that as a university, we are doing everything that we can to make sure we are supporting our students and recognizing and honoring those that we unfortunately lost that night and those who were injured and impacted.”