Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (February 13-15)
It's warming up this weekend, and love & friendship is in the air! If you need a fun, new activity to get outside, or if you want a fun Valentine's (or Galentine's) event to attend, Michigan Public has you covered! We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Black Violin
2/13 | 8 p.m.
FIM Capitol Theatre - 140 E. Second Street, Flint, MI
$46
Romeo and Juliet
2/14-2/15 | Times Vary
Corson Auditorium - 4000 M-137, Interlochen, MI
$34
Michigan Ice Fest
2/11-2/15 | All Day
Downtown - Munising, MI
Free
UP 200, Midnight Run, & Jack Pine 30 Sled Dog Races
2/13-2/15 | All Day
Downtown - Marquette, MI
Free to watch
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Kayak by Jordan Hall
2/11-2/22 | Times Vary
Theatre NOVA
Prices Vary
Ann Arbor Home Show
2/14-2/15 | 12 p.m.
Washtenaw Golf Club - 2955 Packard., Ypsilanti, MI
$5
Terence Blanchard & Ravi Coltrane
2/15 | 4 p.m.
Hill Auditorium - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Film Screening and Q&A | The 63rd Ann Arbor Film Festival Touring Program
2/14 | 1 p.m.
Ann Arbor District Library - 343 S Fifth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
The Phantom of the Opera
2/12-2/15 | Times Vary
Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Dirty Dancing in Concert
2/15 | 7 p.m.
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W. Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Matteo Lane
2/12 | 6:30 p.m.
Masonic Temple - 500 Temple Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express
2/13-3/1 | 7:30 p.m.
The Baldwin Theatre - 415 S Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Brad Williams
2/13 | 7 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Class
2/13 | 7 p.m.
Sunflour Custom Cookies & Classes - 1809 Philadelphia Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI
$65
Grand Rapids Boat Show
2/11-2/15 | Times Vary
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$12
Grand Rapids Griffins vs Texas Stars
2/13-2/15 | Times Vary
Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo
Valentines Day Dinner
2/13-2/15 | 5 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$100
Swan Lake Ballet
2/14 | 7 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Galentine Painting Pottery
2/13 | 6 p.m.
Art Bayou - 8606 Portage Road, Portage, MI
$10
An Evening with Echoes of Pink Floyd
2/14 | 7 p.m.
Bell’s Brewery - 355 E. Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$30
Lansing
Acts of Love 4.0
2/13 | 7 p.m.
Hannah Community Center - 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI
$10
Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
2/13 | 8:45 p.m.
Central United Methodist Church - 215 N Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
LSO Pops Series: From Broadway with Love
2/14 | 7:30 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
French Pastry Workshop
2/15 | 10 a.m.
Le Chat Gourmet Culinary Arts - 11874 Bunker Highway, Eaton Rapids, MI
$145