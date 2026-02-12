© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (February 13-15)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published February 12, 2026 at 10:31 AM EST

It's warming up this weekend, and love & friendship is in the air! If you need a fun, new activity to get outside, or if you want a fun Valentine's (or Galentine's) event to attend, Michigan Public has you covered! We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Black Violin
2/13 | 8 p.m.
FIM Capitol Theatre - 140 E. Second Street, Flint, MI
$46

Romeo and Juliet
2/14-2/15 | Times Vary
Corson Auditorium - 4000 M-137, Interlochen, MI
$34

Michigan Ice Fest
2/11-2/15 | All Day
Downtown - Munising, MI
Free

UP 200, Midnight Run, & Jack Pine 30 Sled Dog Races
2/13-2/15 | All Day
Downtown - Marquette, MI
Free to watch

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Kayak by Jordan Hall
2/11-2/22 | Times Vary
Theatre NOVA
Prices Vary

Ann Arbor Home Show
2/14-2/15 | 12 p.m.
Washtenaw Golf Club - 2955 Packard., Ypsilanti, MI
$5

Terence Blanchard & Ravi Coltrane
2/15 | 4 p.m.
Hill Auditorium - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Film Screening and Q&A | The 63rd Ann Arbor Film Festival Touring Program
2/14 | 1 p.m.
Ann Arbor District Library - 343 S Fifth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

The Phantom of the Opera
2/12-2/15 | Times Vary
Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Dirty Dancing in Concert
2/15 | 7 p.m.
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W. Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Matteo Lane
2/12 | 6:30 p.m.
Masonic Temple - 500 Temple Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express
2/13-3/1 | 7:30 p.m.
The Baldwin Theatre - 415 S Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Brad Williams
2/13 | 7 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Class
2/13 | 7 p.m.
Sunflour Custom Cookies & Classes - 1809 Philadelphia Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI
$65

Grand Rapids Boat Show
2/11-2/15 | Times Vary
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$12

Grand Rapids Griffins vs Texas Stars
2/13-2/15 | Times Vary
Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Valentines Day Dinner
2/13-2/15 | 5 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$100

Swan Lake Ballet
2/14 | 7 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Galentine Painting Pottery
2/13 | 6 p.m.
Art Bayou - 8606 Portage Road, Portage, MI
$10

An Evening with Echoes of Pink Floyd
2/14 | 7 p.m.
Bell’s Brewery - 355 E. Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$30

Lansing

Acts of Love 4.0
2/13 | 7 p.m.
Hannah Community Center - 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI
$10

Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
2/13 | 8:45 p.m.
Central United Methodist Church - 215 N Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

LSO Pops Series: From Broadway with Love
2/14 | 7:30 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

French Pastry Workshop
2/15 | 10 a.m.
Le Chat Gourmet Culinary Arts - 11874 Bunker Highway, Eaton Rapids, MI
$145
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
  • Pints North - Great Lakes Trivia (Feb. 18, 2026)
    Pints North Trivia Night
    February 18, 2026 - 7 p.m.
    HOMES Campus

    Get your game face on—Season 4 of Pints North Great Lakes Trivia is here!

    We’ve got three rounds of brand-new questions covering everything from our deepest waters to our wildest inhabitants. Co-hosted by the Points North podcast team & Michigan Public's own April Baer, Laura Weber-Davis, and the Stateside team.

    Whether you’re a local legend or just here for the beer, come for the trivia and stay for the swag.

    What’s in it for you?

    *Bragging rights as the smartest person at the bar.
    *The chance to snag our newly designed pint glasses.
    *A great night out with friends.

    It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s open to the public. See you there!

    No ticket is required to attend this event. Teams will be registered & seated on a first-come, first-served basis while space permits. Arrive early to ensure your spot. Doors open at 6:00 pm.
  • Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - 2026 Politics and Election Preview
    John Cowley & Sons Irish Pub - Farmington
    Wednesday, March 4, 2026 – 7:00 p.m.
    In person and online

    This November is shaping up to be one of Michigan’s most consequential elections in decades. Join Michigan Public's Political Director Zoe Clark, Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta and their panelists for our FIRST Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics of the year.

    Political pundits John Sellek, Chief Strategist and CEO at Harbor Strategic Public Affairs, and Adrian Hemond, CEO of Grassroots Midwest, will join Zoe and Rick for the fast-paced discussion digging into what’s at stake in Michigan politics in 2026: an open governor’s race, an open U.S. Senate seat, and the entire state House and state Senate are up for election. Plus, voters will decide whether they want to completely rewrite the state constitution. (Plus, much more!).

    Attend in person or watch online. Admission is free but in-person space is limited so advance registration is needed. Maximum 2 registrations per person (1 + Guest) for in-person attendance.

    Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.