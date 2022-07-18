Politics & Government

-
House Representatives Debbie Dingell, a Democrat, and Lisa McClain, a Republican, have introduced a bill to commit to exploring below the surface of the Great Lakes.
A petition that would undo some changes made last year to Michigan’s zoning laws for solar and wind energy projects moved a step closer to signature collection Friday.
A bill package heard Thursday before the Michigan House Health Policy Committee is taking aim at lead dust exposure during renovation and repair projects.
One faction of the Michigan Republican Party is threatening to sue another wing of the party. The central question is which group is running the state Republican Party.
The resolution appears to be among the first times that a public school system in the United States has made such a statement on the international conflict.
Ottawa County Administrator John Gibbs’ lawyer sent a letter to the county's board chair threatening legal action if the board removed Gibbs from his post.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that she plans to focus on pocketbook issues when she delivers her State of the State address next week.
How Hillsdale College, a small liberal arts college, became wrapped up in a 2020 presidential election controversy.
A 26-year-old woman is sentenced to 30 days in federal jail for threats to a Detroit-area election official after a November 2020 election certification meeting.
Michigan politicians appeared in Lansing Monday to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at a memorial luncheon.
Former President Trump dominated in Iowa, beating his fellow Republicans by double digits.
Michigan Democrats granted a state commission power to approve new utility projects. Local control advocates are collecting signatures to bring the issue before voters.