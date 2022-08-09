-
Many county health departments and some local municipalities are giving away radon test kids during the month of January.
“When you rate 76 out of 83 counties, you have some of the highest risk population," said Christina Harrington, the Saginaw County Health Department health officer.
Nurses at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a potential strike.
State and local leaders announced Wednesday the start of a financial assistance program to support expectant mothers and their newborn babies in Flint.
A recap of Michigan football's Rose Bowl victory, Michigan's notoriously rigorous laws governing surrogate pregnancy, and a look back at Amp Fiddler's legacy.
The state reports about 65% of people so far have been deemed eligible for re-enrollment, but the number has risen in recent months.
On this episode, Dr. Preeti Malani informed us on how to stay healthy this holiday season.
A new investigation from the Detroit Free Press on the drug addiction crisis, a program aimed at repairing houses in the community at one end of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, and pizza delivery driver madness.
The study has been asking teens about drug use every year for 49 years. Usage of nearly every kind of drug - including alcohol and nicotine - dropped for teens following the pandemic, and remained lower in 2023.
Updates and advice on Michigan's annual "sick" season, rethinking the relationship between class and power, and how technology revolutionized the pizza industry.
The National Youth Tobacco survey finds high schoolers' use of tobacco and vapes dropped, but middle schoolers' use went up. An expert retired from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gives insights.
The court's action sets up a collision between the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year study and supervision of mifepristone, and the circumstances under which it can be prescribed.