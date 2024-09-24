© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
What the Vote?
Dropping into your favorite podcast platforms Oct. 8
Hosted by Zena Issa
Adán Tomas Quan
Aaron Bush
Ethan Meyers
Yesenia Zamora
Kalloli Bhatt
Stateside Staff

What the Vote? is a new podcast from Michigan Public all about Gen Z's role in this pivotal election, as told by Gen-Z reporters. From reproductive rights to free speech to the war in Gaza, we'll dig deep into the issues that matter to young people this election.

This six-episode series What the Vote? drops Tuesday, Oct. 8, with new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. Listen and subscribe on your favorite platforms.

Latest Episodes
