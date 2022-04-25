Collision Course is a special podcast series about the breaking of Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law and how it’s upending the lives of thousands of people, including hockey legend Vladimir Konstantinov.
Collision Course was made by Stateside and Michigan Public reporter Tracy Samilton.
A looming Michigan Supreme Court decision on auto insurance coverages, changes and repercussions for the no-fault auto insurance law and $24.3 billion for Michigan schools.
Caring for catastrophically injured since the changes made to Michigan's auto insurance laws, an author on how violence against women saturates cultures around the world, why the gambling industry is pausing partnerships with universities and an update on the strike at the University of Michigan.
Red Wings defensemen Vladimir Konstantinov is one of 18,000 people at risk of losing their care because of changes to Michigan auto no-fault laws. His network of family, friends, and fans are rallying together to help share the cost.
Around 1,500 catastrophically injured people in Michigan have already lost home care services because of reforms to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance laws. Red Wings hockey legend Vladimir Konstantinov may soon join their ranks.
Red Wings hockey legend, Vladimir Konstantinov, could lose his life-saving care in a matter of weeks due to changes in Michigan's auto no-fault law. How did those changes came about? A 46-year-long political battle that left drivers stuck in the crossfire.
Vladimir Konstantinov was a ferocious hockey defenseman with a Stanley Cup under his belt and a bright future in the NHL. Then, a horrible car crash changed his life forever. For nearly 25 years, the extensive care he needs has been covered by Michigan's no-fault auto insurance. But soon, that care could disappear.