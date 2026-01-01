© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
New Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield sworn in

Michigan Public | By Zena Issa
Published January 1, 2026 at 10:04 PM EST
Mayor Mary Sheffield raises her right arm while taking an oath promising to uphold the law and faithfully perform the duties of the position. Across from her is Detroit City Clerk Janice M. Winfrey.
City of Detroit
Mayor Mary Sheffield raises her right hand while taking an oath promising to uphold the law and faithfully perform the duties of the position. Across from her is Detroit City Clerk Janice M. Winfrey.

Mary Sheffield was sworn in Thursday, January 1, 2026 as Detroit’s 76th mayor, making history as the first woman elected to lead the city in its more than 300 year history.

Sheffield took the oath of office at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center. Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey administered the oath during a small ceremony attended by family members.

In a statement after being sworn in, Sheffield said the moment represented more than a personal milestone.

“This moment is bigger than me,” she said. “It represents progress, possibility and the power of community. Together, we will work to ensure Detroit’s future is inclusive, equitable and rooted in opportunity for every neighborhood.”

Sheffield enters office with a background in public service, first elected to the Detroit city council in 2013.

Mayor Sheffield in red wearing an apron serving meals at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen during her first day in office.
City of Detroit
Mayor Sheffield serving meals at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen during her first day in office.

During her mayoral campaign, she said her priorities include neighborhood investment, public safety, education and job opportunities, affordable housing, and addressing homelessness.

On her first day in office, Mayor Sheffield visited Detroit fire and police stations to meet with first responders and later served meals at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, which provides food and services to people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

“My administration will be rooted in service to others,” Sheffield said. “On my first day as mayor, it was important for me to thank those who quietly serve our community every day, particularly our first responders and those providing critical support to our most vulnerable residents.”
Zena Issa
Zena Issa is Michigan Public’s new Criminal Justice reporter, joining the team after previously working as a newsroom intern and Stateside production assistant. She's also a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. (Go Blue!)
