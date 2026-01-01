New Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield sworn in

Mary Sheffield was sworn in Thursday, January 1, 2026 as Detroit’s 76th mayor, making history as the first woman elected to lead the city in its more than 300 year history.

Sheffield took the oath of office at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center. Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey administered the oath during a small ceremony attended by family members.

In a statement after being sworn in, Sheffield said the moment represented more than a personal milestone.

“This moment is bigger than me,” she said. “It represents progress, possibility and the power of community. Together, we will work to ensure Detroit’s future is inclusive, equitable and rooted in opportunity for every neighborhood.”

Sheffield enters office with a background in public service, first elected to the Detroit city council in 2013.

City of Detroit Mayor Sheffield serving meals at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen during her first day in office.

During her mayoral campaign, she said her priorities include neighborhood investment, public safety, education and job opportunities, affordable housing, and addressing homelessness.

On her first day in office, Mayor Sheffield visited Detroit fire and police stations to meet with first responders and later served meals at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, which provides food and services to people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

“My administration will be rooted in service to others,” Sheffield said. “On my first day as mayor, it was important for me to thank those who quietly serve our community every day, particularly our first responders and those providing critical support to our most vulnerable residents.”