An almost ‘unprecedented win.’ Mary Sheffield dominates Detroit mayoral primary

Detroit voters have chosen City Council President Mary Sheffield and Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. to move forward to November’s general election in the race to become the city’s next mayor. On this week’s It’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark is joined by Detroit PBS’ Stephen Henderson to dig into the primary election results and what they mean for the city’s future.

Plus, more than half of local officials in Michigan think the state is on the wrong track according to a new survey conducted by the University of Michigan’s Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy. Debra Horner, Senior Program Manager at the U of M’s Ford School of Public Policy, explains what’s behind the results.

