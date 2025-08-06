© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

An almost ‘unprecedented win.’ Mary Sheffield dominates Detroit mayoral primary

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published August 6, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT
Ryan Sun
/
AP

Detroit voters have chosen City Council President Mary Sheffield and Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. to move forward to November’s general election in the race to become the city’s next mayor. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark is joined by Detroit PBS’ Stephen Henderson to dig into the primary election results and what they mean for the city’s future.

Plus, more than half of local officials in Michigan think the state is on the wrong track according to a new survey conducted by the University of Michigan’s Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy. Debra Horner, Senior Program Manager at the U of M’s Ford School of Public Policy, explains what’s behind the results.

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just Politics2025 August Primary2025 Detroit Mayor Race
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
