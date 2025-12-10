© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The wintry weather is impacting our towers and therefore our signals. Port Huron listeners: WRSX is currently down. Flint listeners: Our transmitter at WFUM will be at low power on Thursday for tower maintenance. You may experience issues with our signal. We thank your for your patience. For more ways to listen, click here.
It's Just Politics

What’s next for Gretchen Whitmer? Inside the uncertain future of MI’s governor

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published December 10, 2025 at 2:57 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Gretchen Whitmer having her hand raised
What is Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s political future?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was unanimously selected this past weekend to be the next Vice Chair of the Democratic Governors Association. It’s a position that puts her right in the middle of her party’s national strategy-setting ahead of the very high-stakes 2026 midterms.

But it also comes at a time when Whitmer herself is sending some mixed - or, maybe, just very carefully calibrated - signals about her political future.

Recent reporting has painted her as everything from the Democrat Donald Trump seems to enjoy working with, to a governor intentionally easing away from the national spotlight, to a maybe-2028 presidential contender who may - or may not - want the job.

This week, It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by two longtime Whitmer watchers: Nancy Kaffer, Editorial Page Editor of the Detroit Free Press and Zack Stanton, Deputy Managing Editor of News at MS NOW to take stock of Whitmer’s political future.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just Politicsgovernor gretchen whitmerElectionsdemocratic governors association
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Latest Episodes