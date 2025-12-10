What’s next for Gretchen Whitmer? Inside the uncertain future of MI’s governor

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was unanimously selected this past weekend to be the next Vice Chair of the Democratic Governors Association. It’s a position that puts her right in the middle of her party’s national strategy-setting ahead of the very high-stakes 2026 midterms.

But it also comes at a time when Whitmer herself is sending some mixed - or, maybe, just very carefully calibrated - signals about her political future.

Recent reporting has painted her as everything from the Democrat Donald Trump seems to enjoy working with , to a governor intentionally easing away from the national spotlight, to a maybe-2028 presidential contender who may - or may not - want the job.

This week, It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by two longtime Whitmer watchers: Nancy Kaffer, Editorial Page Editor of the Detroit Free Press and Zack Stanton, Deputy Managing Editor of News at MS NOW to take stock of Whitmer’s political future.

