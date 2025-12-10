© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The wintry weather is impacting our towers and therefore our signals. Port Huron listeners: WRSX is currently down. Flint listeners: Our transmitter at WFUM will be at low power on Thursday for tower maintenance. You may experience issues with our signal. We thank your for your patience. For more ways to listen, click here.

Rep. Haley Stevens files articles of impeachment against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published December 10, 2025 at 12:25 PM EST
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. waves to supporters during a campaign event, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/AP
/
AP
“RFK Jr.’s dangerous misinformation campaign is undermining public trust in doctors, researchers and lifesaving medicine," said Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Birmingham)

Michigan U.S. Representative Haley Stevens has filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Birmingham Democrat accuses Kennedy of driving up health care costs and undermining trust in doctors and vaccines.

“We’ve watched him ignore the science and make outlandish claims about Tylenol, vaccines and autism,” Stevens told reporters on a zoom call Wednesday. “RFK Jr.’s dangerous misinformation campaign is undermining public trust in doctors, researchers and lifesaving medicine.”

Andrew Nixon is the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Media Relations for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Nixon derided Stevens filing articles of impeachment against Secretary Kennedy.

“Secretary Kennedy remains focused on improving Americans’ health and lowering costs, not on partisan theatrics designed to elevate standing in a failing, third-rate Senate bid,” Nixon said.

Stevens is among a number of Republicans and Democrats running for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2026.
Tags
Politics & Government Robert F. Kennedy Jr.haley stevensVaccinationsconspiracy theories2026 Midterm Election
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Related Content