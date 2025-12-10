Rep. Haley Stevens files articles of impeachment against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Michigan U.S. Representative Haley Stevens has filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Birmingham Democrat accuses Kennedy of driving up health care costs and undermining trust in doctors and vaccines.

“We’ve watched him ignore the science and make outlandish claims about Tylenol, vaccines and autism,” Stevens told reporters on a zoom call Wednesday. “RFK Jr.’s dangerous misinformation campaign is undermining public trust in doctors, researchers and lifesaving medicine.”

Andrew Nixon is the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Media Relations for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Nixon derided Stevens filing articles of impeachment against Secretary Kennedy.

“Secretary Kennedy remains focused on improving Americans’ health and lowering costs, not on partisan theatrics designed to elevate standing in a failing, third-rate Senate bid,” Nixon said.

Stevens is among a number of Republicans and Democrats running for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2026.