Dough Dynasty
Limited 7 episode series
Dough Dynasty is a limited-run podcast series that tells the story of how Michigan became the pizza chain headquarters of the world, and how these chains shaped pizza as we know it today.
Latest Episodes
Throughout all of the twists and turns of the pizza industry’s technological evolutions and menu offerings, one industry factor has remained consistent: delivery drivers.
How Michigan’s pizza industry capitalized on technological leaps and early data mining to become a global powerhouse.
If you’re a pizza/ranch lover in Michigan, you know that arguably the most popular ranch for pizza is Jet’s Pizza ranch. The cool, smooth texture... the tangy taste... it's the perfect compliment to the hot, crusty deep dish.
Michigan's pizza chains helped make pizza huge, but they're not the only Michigan bred pizza innovation. We tell the story of the new "it girl" in pizza: Detroit style.
Little Caesars founder Mike Ilitch and Domino’s founder Tom Monaghan amassed billions of dollars slinging dough. We tell you how they spent it. Plus we take you down memory lane, and revisit the so called "pizza wars" of the 1980s.
In the early years of their businesses, Little Caesars founder Mike Ilitch and Domino’s founder Tom Monaghan both developed ways to streamline pizza production. We break down the history of three major industry innovations from Michigan that paved the way for all your favorite pizza chains.
Michigan doesn't often come to mind when you think of pizza. It should. Here's how pizza came from Naples to Garden City. Plus the origin story of Little Caesars and Domino's.
