Dough Dynasty
Limited 7 episode series
Hosted by Stateside Staff

Dough Dynasty is a limited-run podcast series that tells the story of how Michigan became the pizza chain headquarters of the world, and how these chains shaped pizza as we know it today.

Latest Episodes
    Dough Dynasty: Delivered
    Throughout all of the twists and turns of the pizza industry’s technological evolutions and menu offerings, one industry factor has remained consistent: delivery drivers.
  • Dough Dynasty: A crust stuffed with data
    How Michigan’s pizza industry capitalized on technological leaps and early data mining to become a global powerhouse.
    Dough Dynasty: Dude, Ranch
    If you’re a pizza/ranch lover in Michigan, you know that arguably the most popular ranch for pizza is Jet’s Pizza ranch. The cool, smooth texture... the tangy taste... it's the perfect compliment to the hot, crusty deep dish.
    Dough Dynasty: The deep dish on Detroit style
    Michigan's pizza chains helped make pizza huge, but they're not the only Michigan bred pizza innovation. We tell the story of the new "it girl" in pizza: Detroit style.
    Dough Dynasty: How they spent their dough
    Little Caesars founder Mike Ilitch and Domino’s founder Tom Monaghan amassed billions of dollars slinging dough. We tell you how they spent it. Plus we take you down memory lane, and revisit the so called "pizza wars" of the 1980s.
    Dough Dynasty: The secret sauce of a pizza chain
    In the early years of their businesses, Little Caesars founder Mike Ilitch and Domino’s founder Tom Monaghan both developed ways to streamline pizza production. We break down the history of three major industry innovations from Michigan that paved the way for all your favorite pizza chains.
    Dough Dynasty: The rise of American pizza
    Michigan doesn't often come to mind when you think of pizza. It should. Here's how pizza came from Naples to Garden City. Plus the origin story of Little Caesars and Domino's.
  • Introducing the “Dough Dynasty” podcast
    Dough Dynasty is a limited-run podcast series that tells the story of how Michigan became the pizza chain headquarters of the world, and how these chains shaped pizza as we know it today.