Jim Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving. He leaves Michigan after coaching the school to its first national championship since 1997.
The Lions will play San Francisco, the NFC’s top seed, next Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl — where they have never played.
With the Michigan Wolverines' National Championship victory yesterday and the Detroit Lions' upcoming playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, it's a historic week for Michigan football.
The University of Michigan is playing for the College Football National Championship. Whenever the team gets a turnover, the triumphant player puts on an iconic pair of Cartier white buff sunglasses.
Michigan beat Washington 34-13 in college football's national title game Monday. Michigan Radio's John U. Bacon discusses the game and coach Jim Harbaugh's future.
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan completed a three-year climb to a national championship by beating Washington 34-13 Monday night in the College Football Playoff title game.
A preview of the Lions' and Wolverines' big games. the Michigan GOP vote to remove their leader, and how to wake up better.
The Michigan Wolverines will face the Washington Huskies Monday night in Houston in college football's national title game. Michigan Radio's John U. Bacon has a preview.
Last night, Michigan secured a close victory over Alabama in overtime, sending them to the College Football Playoff National Championship next week in Houston.
A recap of Michigan football's Rose Bowl victory, Michigan's notoriously rigorous laws governing surrogate pregnancy, and a look back at Amp Fiddler's legacy.
The Wolverines advance to the program's first College Football Playoff championship game.
Michigan plays on New Year's Day for a chance to be in the college football national championship gameThe Wolverines’ opponent Alabama defeated two-time defending national champion Georgia in the SEC championship to reach the national semi-final game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California