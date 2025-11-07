Stateside: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025

On this episode of Stateside, we talked about why premiums are rising for people buying their own health insurance — and the ripple effects that's likely to have for health care around the state.

Also, food pantries have been seeing a big surge in customers during the confusion about if and when SNAP benefits will be distributed this November. We spoke with the head of a Traverse City food pantry about what it's been like in the Northern Michigan communities they serve.

And, we remember West Michigan football star Marshawn Kneeland. The Grand Rapids native and Dallas Cowboys defensive end died by apparent suicide this week.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

