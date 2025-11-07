© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published November 7, 2025 at 4:46 PM EST
On this episode of Stateside, we talked about why premiums are rising for people buying their own health insurance — and the ripple effects that's likely to have for health care around the state.

Also, food pantries have been seeing a big surge in customers during the confusion about if and when SNAP benefits will be distributed this November. We spoke with the head of a Traverse City food pantry about what it's been like in the Northern Michigan communities they serve.

And, we remember West Michigan football star Marshawn Kneeland. The Grand Rapids native and Dallas Cowboys defensive end died by apparent suicide this week.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jeremy Lapedis, executive director of the Washtenaw Health Project
  • Karley Abramson is a research associate for health policy at the Citizens Research Council of Michigan.
  • Justin Tinsley, sports commentator and senior culture writer for Andscape
  • Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Public reporter
  • Candice Hamel, executive director at the Father Fred Foundation in Northern Michigan
SNAP sports football affordable care act health care insurance
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
Latest Episodes