Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published December 18, 2025 at 4:39 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

Welcome to a special presentation of The Dish, a podcast showcasing Michigan’s culinary talent. We're revisiting some of our favorite conversations from the past year.

First, we heard about a business owner who turned his life around making cheesecakes. We talked to the woman making vegan pizza that sells out every weekend in Detroit. And we visited an up-north ski town, where a locally loved baker is sharing a childhood favorite: buckwheat crepes.

If you enjoyed today’s episodes of The Dish, there’s plenty more waiting for you! Listen while you cook dinner, drive the kids to practice, or just kick back and relax.

Subscribe to The Dish on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Stateside returns on January 5, 2026.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Eric Kinsler-Holloway, baker and owner of EK’s Cheesecakes
  • Brittany March, owner of It’s Food Detroit / Village Pizza
  • Gildas Berrou, baker and owner of Gildas’ Lake Street Bakery
Stateside On Air Michigan BusinessesrestaurantsThe Dish
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
