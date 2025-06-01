Max Resch is a Stateside Intern for Michigan Public. A rising senior at the University of Michigan studying comparative literature and French and francophone cultures, he hails from Ann Arbor, Michigan. Max is a Daily Arts Writer at The Michigan Daily, where he writes for the film beat, and a rotating host of WCBN heritage classical music program Tempo Rubato. His forthcoming thesis, “The Proust Industry” (working title), covers contemporary culture’s relationship to modernist author Marcel Proust. Max enjoys coffee in the mornings, reading in the evenings, and spending quality time with cat Albertine. He loves to bike the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail and counts Sufjan Stevens’ “Michigan” among his favorite albums.