Smoky conditions continue in Michigan from Canada's wildfires

For the last few days, a smoky haze has hung over many parts of Michigan, as wildfires continue to burn in Canada.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued an air air quality advisory , which has been extended through Tuesday, August 5.

Jim Haywood, a senior meteorologist for EGLE’s Air Quality division, said the smoke we’re seeing is not new, but has been recirculating due to the weather conditions.

Clear skies, low humidity, and low winds can create what are known as high-pressure systems . Haywood said this causes the air to be pushed down toward the surface, bringing the smoke with it.

“Most of it is old smoke, but it's just recirculating around and it's not going anywhere,” he said. “That high pressure starts moving out tomorrow into Wednesday. Hopefully, this particular episode is going to come to an end.”

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Screenshot of the MiAir air quality index dashboard from Aug. 4, 2025.

Haywood said EGLE can only accurately predict smoke and air quality conditions one or two days in advance. However, with Canada’s wildfire season expected to continue through September, he said the department is prepared for more smoke in the next couple of months.

Between the unusual smoke seen in Michigan in 2023 and the few episodes the state has had this summer, Haywood said wildfire smoke could become a new trend in Michigan.

“What's different in the last couple of years is that we have been seeing more and more that the wildfires are migrating further east,” he said.

While Canadian wildfires in the west are typical, this year and in 2023 the fires have been more concentrated in central and eastern Canada.

“That smoke doesn't have that far to go, which makes it more concentrated, but also makes it closer to the surface,” Haywood said. “It doesn't really have a chance to elevate up into the atmosphere that much.” He added that the dry conditions this year have been leading to more wildfires.

“I wouldn't be surprised if we start seeing this more and more in the upcoming years,” he said.

Haywood said EGLE recommends that people stay indoors as much as possible when the air quality reaches unhealthy levels. He also advised people to avoid letting outside air indoors.

“If it gets in your house, it can be just as bad in your house as it is outside of your house,” he said. He recommends keeping windows closed and keeping central air conditioning units or fans on to filter and circulate the air inside.