The Amplify team's goal is to connect people living in Michigan with the resources and information they need to thrive. Our reporting, how-to guides, and community events will help you become your own best advocate on basic needs like housing, public safety, health and more.
Recent Stories
All candidate images come from their respective campaigns. Collage by Adam Yahya Rayes
Michigan Public
With primaries coming up, here are presidential candidate positions on five topics that matter to this state: EVs, housing, foreign investment, infrastructure, and PFAS.
Helpful Guides
Get resources on a range of topics from housing needs, due process rights, and more.
Detroit's going to restart water shutoffs. Here's how you can avoid one.
About a quarter of Detroit's residential water customers were behind on their bills as of late last year. But Detroit Water and Sewerage Department officials say they won't shut off anyone who enrolls in an assistance program or gets on a payment plan.
A guide to understanding due process rights in Wayne County jails
A Michigan Radio analysis found that as of January 2022, at least 120 people were being held in pre-trial detention at a Wayne County jail for more than 18 months. We’ve created this guide to help you understand due process rights, and ways you can support a loved one in pre-trial detention.
More from the Amplify Team
Michigan has more so-called “juvenile lifers” than almost any other state in the country. More than a decade after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled automatic life without parole sentences for juveniles violated the Constitution, the vast majority of those people have received a new, lighter sentence.
Hundreds of people sentenced to life without parole as juveniles have now been released. In most cases, they’ve gone on to live completely ordinary lives that they had no reason to believe were possible for them.
In early October, Warren-Gibbs traveled to Lansing to support legislation that would outlaw life-without-parole sentences for people younger than 19 in Michigan. It appears unlikely the bills will get a vote before lawmakers adjourn for the year. But Warren-Gibbs said it’s the job of adults to protect children.
Regional parks and planning agencies are looking for open spaces to help solve regional flooding and build climate resiliency. Will it work?
The Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood is used to flooding – but storms of the past decade have put it on the brink.
The city prioritizes flood control and stormwater management in its operations. That’s paying off as the climate gets warmer and wetter.
The city’s mayor says proposed projects should help, but Dearborn needs more to really get a handle on the problem.
Local water utilities are beginning to plan for a wetter future thanks to climate change. Will it be enough?
After facility and casework problems, rebuilding trust with veterans at Piquette Square a work in progressThe owner has made repairs after flood damage and some improvements to services. Residents say there’s more work to be done.
Michigan sentenced over 360 minors to life without parole — more than any state except Pennsylvania. Half of them have now been released and 90% have been resentenced, in most cases to a finite length of time.
Amplify Events
The Amplify Team often holds events related to the stories they report in the communities that are affected by those stories. See photos from some of these events below:
1 of 9 — Jail's True Cost 1
Community Engagement Reporter Jamie Simmons speaks at the Jail's True Cost event (2022).
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio
2 of 9 — Jail's True Cost 2
Attendees look at art by prisoners at the Jail's True Cost event (2022).
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio
3 of 9 — Jail's True Cost 3
Handouts and informative flyers at the Jail's True Cost event (2022).
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio
4 of 9 — Jail's True Cost 4
Attendees had the opportunity to hear from prisoners in this interactive display at Jail's True Cost (2022).
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio
5 of 9 — Housing Forum 1
Data reporter Nisa Khan at the Housing Forum (2022).
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio
6 of 9 — Housing Forum 2
Kids are welcome at most Enterprise events. Here, reporter Lindsey Smith teaches a young attendee to use a recorder.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio
7 of 9 — Housing Forum
Community Engagement Reporter Jamie Simmons speaks at the Housing Forum (2022).
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio
8 of 9 — Housing Forum 3
A panel of local experts speaks about the housing crisis in Detroit and give resources for residents.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio
9 of 9 — Housing Forum 5
Attendees at the Enterprise Housing Forum (2022).
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio