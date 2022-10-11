© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Amplify

The Amplify team's goal is to connect people living in Michigan with the resources and information they need to thrive. Our reporting, how-to guides, and community events will help you become your own best advocate on basic needs like housing, public safety, health and more.

Recent Stories
This image contains 5 separate smaller images within it. Each image is a head shot of a presidential candidate. Two of the images are larger than the other three and are at the top of the image. Those images contain Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The other primary candidates (Dean Phillips, Nikki Haley, Ryan Binkley) are all in similarly sized smaller images lined up at the bottom.
All candidate images come from their respective campaigns. Collage by Adam Yahya Rayes
/
Michigan Public
Politics & Government
Don't know where presidential candidates stand on issues that matter to Michigan? Start here
Adam Yahya Rayes
With primaries coming up, here are presidential candidate positions on five topics that matter to this state: EVs, housing, foreign investment, infrastructure, and PFAS.
A group of people standing together for photos. Several of the people are wearing police uniforms, most are wearing suits. A backdrop can be partly seen behind them with small "City of Detroit" logos.
Briana Rice
/
Michigan Public
Public Safety
Does a record-low homicide count mean Detroiters are safer?
Briana Rice
A group of people are huddled around a table containing 4 sets menorahs, each with nine candles, which are used to celebrate Hannukah. The people are lighting the candles in a dark room, so only their silhouettes and the outlines of their faces can be seen from the light.
Adam Yahya Rayes
/
Michigan Radio
Community
Facing 'agony' and loss here and abroad, Detroit's Muslim-Jewish Forum hopes to build shared peace
Adam Yahya Rayes

Helpful Guides

Get resources on a range of topics from housing needs, due process rights, and more.

See someone in crisis? You don't have to call the police. Here are alternatives.
Following the police killing of a young man with schizophrenia several months ago, Michigan Radio collected resources to find support for people in mental health crisis.
Overhead view of a car accident on a busy street
What you should know about car insurance after no-fault overhaul
Michigan Radio has put together this guide to help you understand the biggest changes brought by the state's 2019 no-fault law.
Detroit's going to restart water shutoffs. Here's how you can avoid one.
About a quarter of Detroit's residential water customers were behind on their bills as of late last year. But Detroit Water and Sewerage Department officials say they won't shut off anyone who enrolls in an assistance program or gets on a payment plan.
How to escrow your rent in Michigan
This guide looks at escrow in Michigan, its risks, and what resources may be available in your area. Escrow is one of the tools tenants have to deal with housing problems when landlords are unresponsive.
Detroit renters with building problems do have options. Here's how to protect yourselves.
Michigan Radio consulted residents, lawyers, academics, and activists to round up what renters can do to protect themselves when building problems go unaddressed.
Thousands of Michigan children are eligible for free school meals. Here’s how you can make sure your kid gets theirs.
COVID-era universal school lunches — where all kids were given free meals regardless of income, feeding an additional 10 million students nationwide — has ended.
Privacy as personal data protection with security safety tiny persons concept. Abstract eyes peek in private files on mobile phone vector illustration. Web cyberspace information protection scene.
How you can protect yourself online, post-Roe
Abortion is still legal in Michigan. But many privacy advocates are urging caution about online activity that could be used to prosecute people seeking or assisting with abortion services.
A guide to understanding due process rights in Wayne County jails
A Michigan Radio analysis found that as of January 2022, at least 120 people were being held in pre-trial detention at a Wayne County jail for more than 18 months. We’ve created this guide to help you understand due process rights, and ways you can support a loved one in pre-trial detention.

Amplify Events

The Amplify Team often holds events related to the stories they report in the communities that are affected by those stories. See photos from some of these events below:

Community Engagement Reporter Jamie Simmons speaks at the Jail's True Cost event (2022).
1 of 9  — Jail's True Cost 1
Community Engagement Reporter Jamie Simmons speaks at the Jail's True Cost event (2022).
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio
Attendees look at art by prisoners at the Jail's True Cost event (2022).
2 of 9  — Jail's True Cost 2
Attendees look at art by prisoners at the Jail's True Cost event (2022).
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio
Handouts and informative flyers at the Jail's True Cost event (2022).
3 of 9  — Jail's True Cost 3
Handouts and informative flyers at the Jail's True Cost event (2022).
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio
Attendees had the opportunity to hear from prisoners in this interactive display at Jail's True Cost (2022).
4 of 9  — Jail's True Cost 4
Attendees had the opportunity to hear from prisoners in this interactive display at Jail's True Cost (2022).
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio
Data reporter Nisa Khan at the Housing Forum (2022).
5 of 9  — Housing Forum 1
Data reporter Nisa Khan at the Housing Forum (2022).
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio
Kids are welcome at most Enterprise events. Here, reporter Lindsey Smith teaches a young attendee to use a recorder.
6 of 9  — Housing Forum 2
Kids are welcome at most Enterprise events. Here, reporter Lindsey Smith teaches a young attendee to use a recorder.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio
Community Engagement Reporter Jamie Simmons speaks at the Housing Forum (2022).
7 of 9  — Housing Forum
Community Engagement Reporter Jamie Simmons speaks at the Housing Forum (2022).
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio
A panel of local experts speaks about the housing crisis in Detroit and give resources for residents.
8 of 9  — Housing Forum 3
A panel of local experts speaks about the housing crisis in Detroit and give resources for residents.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio
Attendees at the Enterprise Housing Forum (2022).
9 of 9  — Housing Forum 5
Attendees at the Enterprise Housing Forum (2022).
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Meet Our Team