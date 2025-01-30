Immigrant families fearing ICE can opt for virtual school in Detroit

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.

Immigrant parents who are scared to send their children to school in person could enroll them in a virtual program run by the Detroit Public Schools Community District, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said during a school board committee meeting Wednesday.

“The virtual option is there for any family, not just those that are fearful,” Vitti said during a meeting of the DPSCD school board finance committee.

Advocates have pushed for such an option in Michigan districts as concerns about potential federal immigration arrests have left families in fear about sending their children to school. The Trump administration last week ended the decades-old practice of treating schools and child care centers, along with churches and hospitals, as “sensitive” or “protected” locations.

Across Michigan, those who support immigrant families have been working with schools and urging them to take steps to keep students safe. Last week, Chalkbeat reported that the Michigan Department of Education had issued new guidance to schools to help them address the concerns related to potential immigration arrests at schools.

The Detroit district allows students to enroll in the virtual school at the beginning of the school year and/or at the beginning of the second semester, Vitti said.

The second semester has already begun, but enrollment can be extended “if families feel that’s the most comfortable way for their child to be educated in light of what’s happening.”

The online option was among the topics Vitti addressed during the meeting that were related to immigration and executive orders President Donald Trump is expected to issue that could have a big impact on K-12 schools. The previous day had stoked concern across the nation because a Trump order, which was rescinded Wednesday afternoon, would have blocked funding for a number of federally funded programs.

In addition to the online option, Vitti told board members that he would send out either Wednesday or Thursday, “very specific guidance on how to address ICE if they come to the building.”

At the beginning of next week, Vitti said, the district will start training principals, assistant principals, guidance counselors, attendance agents, and security guards.

“We’re going to start with those employee groups because they’re really going to be on the front lines of this,” Vitti said. Eventually, all staff would be trained.

Community activist Helen Moore implored the school board to do what it needs to do to ensure students are protected.

“When they come after us… How are we going to save our children?” she asked.

Another Detroit resident asked how the district would respond if ICE does show up to a district school. In previous meetings, Vitti has pointed to a policy the board adopted in 2019 that outlined how it would address such visits and said that policy still stands.

On Wednesday, he provided more information. Most schools have buzzer systems that visitors must use to access a building. If an immigration official is able to enter a building, “the administration will ask and be trained to ask for a warrant,” Vitti said.

The district’s policy specifically states that a judicial warrant would be required and the offices of the district superintendent and general counsel would have to process any request for entry into a school.

Vitti also noted that the district is within its legal rights to consider areas within school buildings as off limits.

“Parking lots are public. The streets are public. When you try to get into a school, that is considered private and you need a warrant to get in. We believe it’s within the scope of the law.”

Vitti also addressed the uncertainty surrounding some Trump initiatives. The biggest fight, he said, will come with next year’s budget.

“Right now, what we’re reading … is that stipulations on receiving federal funding will be linked to not having diversity, equity, inclusion programs, not having critical race theory programs, not discussing or advocating for gender identity type of programming,” Vitti said.

“The question is, can you do that legally? And I think that’s what we’re going to have to face throughout this Trump administration. Is the President going to say things, and are they really lawful, and can they be implemented without Congress' approval?”

That will require the district to “manage the chaos that will occur and the anxiety that will occur with the messaging,” Vitti said.

The uncertainty “creates a negative domino, ripple effect in the community and in the district, because it’s either linked to people’s jobs or it’s linked to programs and services for children.”

He vowed to respond to the community, perhaps through regular engagement sessions, to address what might come.

“The more we talk, we communicate directly, we can limit some of the anxiety.”

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.

