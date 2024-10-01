© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Lori Higgins

Bureau Chief, Chalkbeat Detroit

Lori Higgins is the Bureau Chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. Previously, she covered K-12 education for nearly two decades as a reporter for the Detroit Free Press, was a reporter and editor at the Green Bay Press Gazette, and a reporter at the Manhattan Mercury. She is a native of Chicago and product of Chicago Public Schools.