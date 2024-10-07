© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here’s where candidates for the Detroit school board stand on the issues

Chalkbeat Detroit | By Lori Higgins
Published October 7, 2024 at 8:14 PM EDT
A line of students in school uniforms walk down a hallway lined with green lockers.
Anthony Lanzilote
/
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat Detroit's voter guide includes bios and responses to questions from candidates running for three seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District board. 

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters.

Nearly two dozen people are running for three seats on the Detroit school board during a pivotal time for the school district.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is struggling with high rates of chronic absenteeism among students, low academic achievement, enrollment declines, and issues of climate and culture within school buildings.

The 16 candidates who answered questions for Chalkbeat Detroit’s voter guide have plenty of ideas for addressing these issues and more.

There will be 22 candidates on the ballot. One of the candidates, Jason Malone, said he is not running due to an injury. Only one of the three incumbents, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, is seeking re-election. That means there will be two new faces on the board, as members Misha Stallworth and Sonya Mays have opted not to seek re-election.

The new faces could change the makeup of the board, particularly if they are candidates who are at odds with the priorities of current board members and Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, who received a contract extension earlier this year.

Below, you’ll find candidate bios and their answers to some critical questions about the district. For information about voting, including early voting and absentee voting, go here.

Chalkbeat Detroit — along with BridgeDetroit, Detroit Documenters, Detroit Free Press, Outlier Media, and WDET — is hosting a candidate’s forum at the Eastside Community Network on October 15 at 5:30 p.m.

RSVP here to attend the DPSCD school board candidate forum.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.
Tags
Education Election 2024detroit public schools community districtAmplifyDetroit School Boarddetroit public schoolsdetroit schoolsvoting
Lori Higgins
Lori Higgins is the Bureau Chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. Previously, she covered K-12 education for nearly two decades as a reporter for the Detroit Free Press, was a reporter and editor at the Green Bay Press Gazette, and a reporter at the Manhattan Mercury. She is a native of Chicago and product of Chicago Public Schools.
See stories by Lori Higgins