This year's autumnal vibrance is muted. Here's why.

Do the current fall colors look as bright as usual? If you answered "no," you're not wrong.

In the autumn, leaves on deciduous trees change color because the amount of direct sunlight is lower, causing the chlorophyll in the leaves to break down, revealing the preexisting yellow or orange pigments present in the leaves.

The best color changes happen when the weather is dry, cool and sunny as opposed to warm, damp, or cloudy locations, according to the Smithsonian.

While sunny, this year has been warmer than usual, leading to muted fall colors in parts of the state. If you’re unsure whether it’s a good time to take those autumn photos, the state does provide a slider map to help you figure out the percent change of the leaves.