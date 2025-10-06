Michigan hits record high temps the first weekend in October

Michigan temperatures hit record October highs in multiple cities across the state this weekend, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The high heat is expected to dwindle by Tuesday, as a cold front passes through the state.

Gaylord reached 85 degrees on Oct. 5. That broke the previous daily record of 82°F. Sault Ste. Marie tied its daily record high with a temperature of 82°F. Both these records were previously set in 2005.

Alpena hit 87 degrees, breaking the previous daily record of 86°F. Traverse City set a new record with 89 degrees, previously 88°F. Houghton Lake set a record of 87 degrees. All three cities set those previous records in 1922.

Lansing’s previous record was 86 degrees in the 1900s. The new record is 89°F. Flint hit a high of 89 degrees, which broke a record high of 88°F set in 1951. Between the Midland, Bay City and the Saginaw areas, the tri-cities tied their record-breaking temperature of 87 from 1967.

Faith Frederickson, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, said there was a “high pressure bubble” above the state in the last week. Between storminess out West and “tropical disturbances” over the Atlantic, a warm bubble can have a “reinforcing effect,” trapping warm air and preventing cooling. This creates unusually hot temperatures, Frederickson said.

Later this week, temperatures are forecasted to return to normal. That’s around the upper 50s to lower 60s, Frederickson said.

“We're actually watching for some potential frost up this way maybe Wednesday night, so it's definitely going to be a big swing from what we experienced last weekend,” Frederickson said.

Carina Gronlund, an environmental epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, advised those who are sensitive to heat avoid exercise in the middle of the day. Those with pre-existing cardiovascular disease, respiratory problems or kidney disease should take care to stay cool and hydrated, Gronlund said.

This temperature increase is part of a bigger picture, Gronlund said.

“If you plot that, you can draw a line, and you see this increase over time, and we see that even historically in Michigan,” Gronlund said.

