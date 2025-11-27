John U. Bacon on Lions-Packers Thanksgiving game and Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

It’s Thanksgiving. Lots of people will have turkey on the menu.

And during the holiday weekend, there’s a lot on the sports schedule, so on our Morning Edition menu we’ve got Bacon. Our sports commentator John U. Bacon, that is.

Bacon joined Michigan Public's Doug Tribou to preview the Detroit Lions' holiday matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the 2025 edition of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry football game, and the future of the Michigan State program.

Football schedule:



Green Bay vs. Detroit - Thurs. at 1:00 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Michigan - Sat. at Noon

Maryland vs. Michigan State (Ford Field, Detroit) - Sat. at 7:00 p.m.



Doug Tribou: Per tradition, the Lions will play their annual Thanksgiving Day game today. The Lions are 7-4 this season. Now they're facing the Packers, who beat them soundly in the season opener. What are the implications of this game for the Lions?

JUB: Well, it sounds silly because you have more than a third of the season left at this point. But this is a virtual must-win game if they plan on winning the division. It's a division rival. You can't give up two like that, especially at home. They are 7-4. That's not a bad record. It's not nearly as good as they expected, but it's not a bad record. And yet they're in third place out of four in the NFC North. So, the implications Doug, are shockingly high.

DT: So this is a normal Thanksgiving week for Detroit. They played Sunday. They're playing today, but they have another schedule oddity next week. They will host Dallas next Thursday night, so no week and a half of downtime, as they often get after Thanksgiving. That's not going to make things any easier for them, I wouldn't think, John.

JUB: No, but Dallas also plays on Thanksgiving and has for decades. But a little fun fact for you: the Detroit Lions started playing on Thanksgiving in 1934, one year before the holiday was permanently fixed on the Thursday in November. So the Lions Thanksgiving Day predates Thanksgiving there.

DT: In between those two Thursday Lions games, also at Ford Field, the Michigan State Spartans will close out their season against Maryland. The Terrapins have lost seven straight. The Spartans have lost eight straight. So, the outcome of this game is not going to make or break anything for Michigan State. But there are some big questions looming right after the final whistle on Saturday after two terrible seasons.

What are your thoughts on the future of the program and MSU head coach Jonathan Smith?

JUB: Well, not positive, but he's got three things going for him. One, he's got a buyout. So they're not that eager to pay millions of dollars for a failed coach again at this point.

Two, there have been so many firings already throughout college football at big name programs like Florida and LSU that the musical chairs have already begun, so Michigan State is not likely to get its first choice. That's in his favor, as well.

Third thing is, if you're a Spartan fan, well, thank God for basketball and hockey because those are both, as usual, top 20 teams led by fantastic coaches. So Jonathan Smith might get a pass this year into next year based on all those factors.

DT: And earlier in the day on Saturday at the Big House in Ann Arbor, one of college football's great traditions will continue when the Michigan Wolverines host the Ohio State Buckeyes. Let's just start with the rivalry in general, John, what makes it stand out in a sport that's filled with good rivalries?

JUB: Whenever I talk to any player from any era who's played in this game for the Buckeyes or the Wolverines, a few things happen. One is they always, always, always know their record in that game. And Jon Jansen, a Michigan All-American, once said to me, "When I ask you how you did at Ohio State, I already know that, you know. And I already know that you know that I know how you did against Ohio State."

Last year, Ohio State won a national title, and they're still licking their wounds over losing a game to Michigan last year, 13-10. As I said in one of those [television] documentaries, if you don't think it matters, tell that to the guy who lost it because he's got to live with that for a year.

DT: Coming into the 2025 edition of the game, the College Football Playoff rankings have Michigan at No. 15. Ohio State ranked No. 1 in the country. The Buckeyes, as you say, are the defending national champs. They're undefeated this season, but the Wolverines have won four straight against Ohio State, including that big upset last year. How do you like Michigan's chances to make it five in a row?

JUB: Well, not great, but I liked them even less last year. [laughs] But again, back to the rivalry and what makes it great. All the cliches are true. Throw out the records. As [former Michigan coach] Bo Schembechler once said to me, "Bacon, don't forget, the damn ball is pointy!"

In other words, anything can happen. So Ohio State is better [this season] in all aspects of this game. Nonetheless, four in a row is four in a row.

Editor's notes: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full interview near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.

