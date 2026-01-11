UM regents call special meeting to elect new university president

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting to elect a new president of the university.

Domenico Grasso, a professor of public policy and engineering, and formerly the chancellor of the University of Michigan-Dearborn campus, has been serving as U-M's interim president since May 2025. That's when the university's last permanent president, Santa Ono, announced he was leaving to seek the presidency of the University of Florida.

In a Sunday message to the U of M community announcing the upcoming meeting, the Board of Regents called the election a "historic moment" for the university.

U of M did not publicly name who the board planned to vote on, but MLive and Michigan Public contributor John U. Bacon both reported Sunday that Syracuse University Chancellor and President Kent Syverud would be the sole candidate.

Syverud, who earned a master's degree in economics and a law degree from the University of Michigan in the 1980s and later served on the UM law school faculty, has led Syracuse since 2014.

The regents' meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday, January 12, at University Hall. It will be livestreamed here.

