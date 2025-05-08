University of Michigan names interim president

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has named Domenico Grasso as the university's interim president, effective immediately.

"President Grasso is widely admired for his visionary work leading University of Michigan-Dearborn, where he has held the role of chancellor since 2018," the Board of Regents wrote. "We have full confidence that President Grasso will provide steady leadership during this critical time of transition."

They will affirm the appointment during their next board meeting May 15, which is scheduled to take place in Dearborn.

The regents cited several significant successes at the Dearborn campus as examples of Grasso's effective leadership, including the transition to a need-based financial aid model, the increase of its four-year graduation rate by 16% and the tripling of external research funding that allowed the campus to achieve R2 status.

"Being asked to serve as the interim president of the University of Michigan is a profound honor," said Grasso who, in addition to his chancellorship and his position as an executive officer of the Ann Arbor campus, is a professor of public policy and sustainable engineering at UM-Dearborn. "I offer my gratitude to the board and my promise to the community to meet this opportunity with energy, integrity and dedication to our shared mission."

Grasso will lead the university during the search for the next president. He has expressed his desire to serve in the interim role only and says he will not apply for the permanent presidency.

Grasso earned his Ph.D. in environmental engineering from Michigan in 1987.

Former president Santa J. Ono announced last week he had been named the sole finalist for the presidency of the University of Florida.

Ono says he expects to assume his new role later this summer.

He succeeded former U-of-M President Mark Schlissel in October 2022.