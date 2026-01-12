"Coterie", "Abscond" and "Fluckadrift" top the list of words Wayne State University's Word Warriors want to reclaim from obscurity

Wayne State University’s Word Warriors are out with their latest list of obscure words worth being resurrected from dusty dictionary pages.

WSU’s word warriors have been releasing an annual list of overlooked words for 17 years.

Some of the words may leave you feeling like a Gudgeon. While others may leave you feeling Quanked. But in the end, the entire point is to invite you into a Coterie of linguists.

“They aren’t museum pieces. They’re practical, playful and precise, and they add richness and depth to our conversations and writing,” said Chris Williams, associate director of copy and editorial for Wayne State University Communications and Marketing and head Word Warrior.

Below are the 10 words that Wayne State’s Word Warriors urge users to revive in the coming year:

Abnegate

- Renounce or reject (something desired or valuable).

Abscond

- Leave hurriedly and secretly, typically to avoid detection of or arrest for an

unlawful action such as theft.

Coterie

- A small group of people with shared interests or tastes, especially one that is

exclusive of other people.

Fluckadrift

- Excessive speed or urgency of movement or action.

Gudgeon

- A person who is easily fooled; a gullible person.

Inchoate

- Just begun and so not fully formed or developed; rudimentary.

Psithurism

- A rustling or whispering sound, such as leaves in the wind.

Quanked

- Overpowered by fatigue; exhausted, or having one’s energy consumed.

Snoutfair

- Having an attractive or pleasing face.

Swullocking

- Overwhelmingly hot, boiling and humid weather.