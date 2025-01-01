"Cringe", "Game Changer" and "Skibidi" top this year's LSSU list of banned words and phrases

A Michigan University is out with its annual list of overused words and phrases that make you cringe and should be banned.

For 49 years, Lake Superior State University has been releasing its tongue in check list of words and phrases that should be banned. The latest list dropped today.

Dropped, meaning publicly releasing something, is one of the words on the list. As is Cringe, which the list compilers say has become cringe-worthy itself through overuse.

Other words on the 2025 list include ”Utilize”, ”100 percent” and “Period,” because once you make your point there’s no need to verbally punctuate it.

The intent of the banned words list is to encourage people to be more mindful of the language they use every day.

“We’re happy to serve as a resource for the court of public opinion on what should continue to be part of the English language and what needs to be put to rest,” says David Travis, president of Lake Superior State University.

LSSU received submissions from across the globe this year, including entries from Canada, Australia, Denmark, Germany, India, South Africa, as well as across the United States.

Here’s the list:

1. Cringe

While “cringe” once packed a punch, it has now overstayed its welcome. Overuse has dulled its impact, and ironically, using it might now cause the very reaction it describes. “Saying someone ‘caused you to cringe’ or stating that ‘you cringed at something’ is a pretty easy and proper way to use the word,” writes Ash from Newton, Alabama. “Hearing someone say ‘someone is so cringe’ makes me cringe!”

2. Game Changer

How many times can a game change before it is no longer recognizable? This phrase, often used to describe anything remotely innovative, is as tired as a well-worn cliché. “Nothing is a game changer if everything is a game changer,” writes Patrick of Washington, DC.

3. Era

Unless you are Taylor Swift, it might be time to leave “era” behind. The term’s overuse has made every fleeting moment feel like it demands a historical marker. Leah of Holland, Michigan submits, “Thanks to the name of Taylor Swift’s tour, now there is an ‘era’ for everyone and everything! ‘He’s in his fatherhood era’, ‘She’s in her pottery-making era,’ etc., etc.. It’s overused and tiring.”

4. Dropped

Once edgy and cool, “dropped” has become more of a letdown. Whether it is an album, a trend, or a product, this term has fallen flat. “Books, music, and all kinds of unnecessary things are currently being ‘dropped’ rather than introduced, released, or offered for sale. Banished for overuse, misuse, abuse, and hurting my head when all that stuff lands on me!,” laments Susan of Littleton, CO.

5. IYKYK (If You Know, You Know)

Internet slang and texting abbreviations are often fan-favorites of Banished Word submitters each year. Cryptic and exclusionary, this phrase offers little clarity or substance. If you know, you might agree it is time to let this one go. Amy from Redford, MI feels this phrase should go for being both irritating and nonsensical.

6. Sorry Not Sorry

A half-hearted apology masquerading as bold honesty, this phrase feels as disingenuous as it sounds. Banished Word enthusiasts recommend just saying what you mean or in at least one case showing a little kindness. Sabrina from Wrenshall, MN writes, “It is really tiring to hear, and it is giving people another reason to be jerks to one another.”

7. Skibidi

This viral word may have resonated with a younger crowd, but for many it is just noise. Agatha from Denmark explains, “Nobody cares about a Skibidi toilet, Skibidi fizz, or Skibidi Ohio fanum tax. At this point, nobody even knows what it means and it just annoys people.”

8. 100%

Is it possible to be over-enthusiastic about retiring the phrase “100%”? Absolutely! Its overuse has left no room for nuance or doubt. A phrase predominantly nominated for its overuse, some felt it was simply not applicable. “Since when should a percentage be used to describe your agreement in a conversation?” asked Stephen from Sudbury, Ontario.

9. Utilize

A classic offender, “utilize” proves that longer is not always better. Why complicate things when “use” works just fine? Everett from Cumby, Texas encourages readers to “Write like you talk,” and added, “Lord, I hope you don’t talk like that.”

10. Period

Yes, we understand your point—no need to verbally punctuate it. Overuse has turned this into a period we are ready to end. Theresa from Detroit, MI, recommends that we banish this word by putting it in a bottle and sending it out to sea.

