Caoilinn GossMorning Edition Producer
Caoilinn Goss is the producer for Morning Edition. She started at Michigan Public during the summer of 2023.
She comes to Michigan from KBIA, the NPR affiliate in Columbia, Missouri. There she worked as an afternoon news editor and also taught classes at the Missouri School of Journalism.
When she's not busy doing the news, Caoilinn enjoys fiction audiobooks, live music, and exploring Michigan's many beautiful hiking trails with her dog, Beesly.
-
Michigan state Senator Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) is a key player in crafting the state budget. Anthony spoke to Michigan Public about her spending and policy priorities.
-
Michigan Public's John U. Bacon previews the Detroit Lions' playoff against Tampa Bay and looks at the possibility of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL.
-
Michigan beat Washington 34-13 in college football's national title game Monday. Michigan Radio's John U. Bacon discusses the game and coach Jim Harbaugh's future.
-
The Michigan Wolverines will face the Washington Huskies Monday night in Houston in college football's national title game. Michigan Radio's John U. Bacon has a preview.
-
The Detroit Pistons have lost 24 straight games and are closing in on NBA records for losing. Detroit News reporter Mike Curtis discussed the streak on Michigan Radio.
-
The College Football Playoff selections created some controversies. Michigan Radio's John U. Bacon looks at the choices and previews No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama.
-
The Pistons are in a franchise-record slump with 17 straight losses. Mike Curtis of the Detroit News joins Doug Tribou to discuss Detroit's struggles and fans' reactions.
-
John U. Bacon on Michigan State's hiring of football coach Jonathan Smith, Michigan's win over Ohio State, and the upcoming Big Ten championship game against Iowa.
-
Michigan and Ohio State will play for the 119th time on Saturday. The Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal and the game's postseason implications have amped up the tension.
-
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a second three-game suspension this season under an agreement with the Big Ten. Michigan Radio's John U. Bacon weighs in.