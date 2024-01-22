© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Caoilinn Goss

Morning Edition Producer

Caoilinn Goss is the producer for Morning Edition. She started at Michigan Public during the summer of 2023.

She comes to Michigan from KBIA, the NPR affiliate in Columbia, Missouri. There she worked as an afternoon news editor and also taught classes at the Missouri School of Journalism.

When she's not busy doing the news, Caoilinn enjoys fiction audiobooks, live music, and exploring Michigan's many beautiful hiking trails with her dog, Beesly.

Load More