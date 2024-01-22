Caoilinn Goss is the producer for Morning Edition. She started at Michigan Public during the summer of 2023.

She comes to Michigan from KBIA, the NPR affiliate in Columbia, Missouri. There she worked as an afternoon news editor and also taught classes at the Missouri School of Journalism.

When she's not busy doing the news, Caoilinn enjoys fiction audiobooks, live music, and exploring Michigan's many beautiful hiking trails with her dog, Beesly.