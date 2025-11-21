© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Hand

Your Stories: Meeting Bo and Woody

By April Baer
Published November 21, 2025 at 7:58 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
About a half-dozen football players from the Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines collide during the 1970 Rivalry matchup, played during a sunny day at at Ohio Stadium.
Courtesy of the Bentley Historical Library
The 1970 Ohio State-Michigan Rivalry game, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The high-intensity matchup between Michigan and Ohio State is well-known as the biggest rivalry in college football. We found a story to remind us that even at the height of the conflict, the two teams' legendary coaches weren't always at war. Jeff Weiss, a Michigander who grew up in Bowling Green, tells the story.

Find last week's On Hand episode here.

Want to submit a question to On Hand? Do it here:

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

Tags
On Hand Michigan footballohio state universitycollege sports
April Baer
April Baer is the host of Michigan Public’s Stateside talk show.
See stories by April Baer
Latest Episodes