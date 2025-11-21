Your Stories: Meeting Bo and Woody

The high-intensity matchup between Michigan and Ohio State is well-known as the biggest rivalry in college football. We found a story to remind us that even at the height of the conflict, the two teams' legendary coaches weren't always at war. Jeff Weiss, a Michigander who grew up in Bowling Green, tells the story.

Find last week's On Hand episode here.

Want to submit a question to On Hand? Do it here:

Online Submission Form

Call us: 734-764-7840

Email us: onhand@michiganpublic.org

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

