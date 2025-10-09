Michigan's regulated utilities will double renewable energy capacity in five years, state report says

An annual report by the Michigan Public Service Commission says by the end of this year, the state's regulated utilities will have more than 8,300 MW of renewable energy online. 8,300 MW is roughly the amount of electricity that can be generated by eight conventional power plants.

The report also says that amount will more than double by 2030, while noting "uncertainties," due to phaseouts of federal renewable energy development tax credits and the introduction of tariffs.

Laura Sherman is head of the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council, which advocates for renewable energy.

She said the state's electricity demand is going to rise swiftly, and renewable energy generation will be better able to keep up than fossil fuel sources.

"Some of the new electric load we'll have is going to be gradual as we electrify homes, buildings, transportation," she said. "But some of it's going to be really fast. Data centers can be built very, very, very quickly. Once you break ground, a wind or solar plant be in place within the six- to eight-month range. A natural gas plant might take five to seven years."

Sherman said she expects both DTE Energy and Consumers Energy will meet the intermediate goals set in Michigan's long-term energy plan, for 50% renewable electricity by 2030, and 60% by 2035. The long-term goal is 100% clean energy by 2040.

A Consumers Energy statement said the MPSC approved its updated renewable energy plan last month, which proposes to add up to 9,000 MW of solar energy resources, and up to 2,800 MW of wind capacity.

"These actions will enable Consumers Energy to achieve 60% renewable energy by 2035 and 100% clean energy by 2040. We will be filing our updated Integrated Resource Plan, our long-term energy supply blueprint, with the Michigan Public Service Commission next year," the company said.

In a statement, DTE Energy said it is on track to meet the 50% renewable energy target in five years.

"Since 2009, DTE has invested $4.6 billion in renewable energy infrastructure, and we plan to invest an additional $4 billion over the next several years – building approximately 900 megawatts of renewables per year on average over the next five years," the statement said.

Editor's note: Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.