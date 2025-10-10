Stateside: Friday, Oct. 10, 2025

Within this episode of Stateside, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud discussed the findings of a multi-year study on flood prevention, as well as a recently announced plan for massive spending on large scale rainwater remediation projects.

Then, the story of a discovery of a potentially rare, untouched apple variety on Beaver Island. We also learned about the work of Cindy Roach, the curator of the Grand Traverse Butterfly House and Bug Zoo.

Plus, the significance of a powwow being held in Detroit on Indigenous People's Day, and a conversation with Tyrone Wheatley, head football coach at Wayne State University, in advance of their weekend showdown against the Ferris State Bulldogs.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

