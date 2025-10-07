Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025

First, Michigan resident Lior Zisser-Yogev shared how her life has changed since Hamas attacked southern Israel two years ago. Her 27-year-old brother, Ilay, died serving in the Israeli military that day. Both Ilay and Lior were born and raised in Israel, but had spent time in Michigan through an exchange program meant to foster connections between Jewish communities in the state and those in Israel.

Then, a feature from Interlochen Public Radio about how cuts to SNAP Education funding are affecting residents in northern Michigan. And, writer Cal Freeman reviewed David Dodd Lee’s recent book of poetry, “The Bay.”

Finally, we talked with author Magdalena Zaborowska about her latest book on the life and work of James Baldwin. She tracked the writer’s private life and personal relationships through his personal papers.

