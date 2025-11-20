© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published November 20, 2025 at 5:20 PM EST
A promotional graphic for the radio program Stateside. Large text on the left reads ‘STATESIDE with April Baer,’ followed by the show times: ‘Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.’ and ‘On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.’ On the right is a black-and-white photo of a woman with long wavy hair, wearing a light blazer, smiling slightly.

First, we talked to Automotive News reporter Mike Martinez about changes at Ford Motor Company. The auto giant recently moved its headquarters and is considering discontinuing the F-150 Lightning.

Then, we aired Rick Pluta's feature about a proposed change to school board elections that would make them partisan again.

And, we discussed the real rivalry between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University: the marching bands.

And, the latest episode of The Dish.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mike Martinez, reporter at Automotive News
  • Rick Pluta, reporter at the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Stephen Henderson, host of American Black Journal and former member of the U-M marching band
  • Marshall Verbsky, studio engineer at Michigan Public and former member of the OSU marching band
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants.
