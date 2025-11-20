Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025

First, we talked to Automotive News reporter Mike Martinez about changes at Ford Motor Company. The auto giant recently moved its headquarters and is considering discontinuing the F-150 Lightning.

Then, we aired Rick Pluta's feature about a proposed change to school board elections that would make them partisan again.

And, we discussed the real rivalry between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University: the marching bands.

And, the latest episode of The Dish.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

