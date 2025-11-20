Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025
First, we talked to Automotive News reporter Mike Martinez about changes at Ford Motor Company. The auto giant recently moved its headquarters and is considering discontinuing the F-150 Lightning.
Then, we aired Rick Pluta's feature about a proposed change to school board elections that would make them partisan again.
And, we discussed the real rivalry between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University: the marching bands.
And, the latest episode of The Dish.
Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Mike Martinez, reporter at Automotive News
- Rick Pluta, reporter at the Michigan Public Radio Network
- Stephen Henderson, host of American Black Journal and former member of the U-M marching band
- Marshall Verbsky, studio engineer at Michigan Public and former member of the OSU marching band