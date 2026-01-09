Stateside: Friday, Dec. 9, 2026

First on the show, a review of changes to vaccination policy at the national level with Anand Parekh, the chief health policy officer at University of Michigan’s School of Public Health.

Then, Ypsilanti resident Dawn Keech told us more about the barricade standoff between a swordsman and police officers in Ypsilanti, followed by a discussion centered on how police address mental health related crises with Professor Amy Watson, an expert in crisis response.

Also, an update from Representative Mai Xiong (D-Warren) on the release of a Hmong refugee detained by ICE.

And, don't miss a conversation between Michigan Public Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and sports writer John U. Bacon about collegiate basketball in Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

Anand Parekh, chief health policy officer at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and former deputy assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Dawn Keech, Ypsilanti resident

Amy Watson, professor at the School of Social Work at Wayne State University

John U. Bacon, sports journalist and author

Rep. Mai Xiong, state representative for Michigan's 13th House District



