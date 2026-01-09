© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Dec. 9, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published January 9, 2026 at 6:19 PM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First on the show, a review of changes to vaccination policy at the national level with Anand Parekh, the chief health policy officer at University of Michigan’s School of Public Health.

Then, Ypsilanti resident Dawn Keech told us more about the barricade standoff between a swordsman and police officers in Ypsilanti, followed by a discussion centered on how police address mental health related crises with Professor Amy Watson, an expert in crisis response.

Also, an update from Representative Mai Xiong (D-Warren) on the release of a Hmong refugee detained by ICE.

And, don't miss a conversation between Michigan Public Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and sports writer John U. Bacon about collegiate basketball in Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Anand Parekh, chief health policy officer at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and former deputy assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  • Dawn Keech, Ypsilanti resident
  • Amy Watson, professor at the School of Social Work at Wayne State University 
  • John U. Bacon, sports journalist and author
  • Rep. Mai Xiong, state representative for Michigan’s 13th House District

Stateside On Air fluypsilantimental healthHmongbasketball
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
