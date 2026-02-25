Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026

First, we heard from a reporter on the fatal shooting of a Black man by Grand Rapids police officers last week. A member of the Grand Rapids City Commission told us about the response from community members and what happens next.

Then, a professor at Wayne State University discussed her new book, Detroit Never Left: Black Space, White Borders, and Latino Crossings, which examines how race and space aren’t separate in southwest Detroit, and never have been.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

