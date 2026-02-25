© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:41 PM EST
First, we heard from a reporter on the fatal shooting of a Black man by Grand Rapids police officers last week. A member of the Grand Rapids City Commission told us about the response from community members and what happens next.

Then, a professor at Wayne State University discussed her new book, Detroit Never Left: Black Space, White Borders, and Latino Crossings, which examines how race and space aren’t separate in southwest Detroit, and never have been.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • John Agar, MLive reporter
  • Milinda Ysasi, Grand Rapids Second Ward Commissioner
  • Nicole E. Trujillo-Pagán, associate professor of Sociology and of Latina/o and Latin American Studies at Wayne State University
