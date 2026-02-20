© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, Feb. 20, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 20, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

Today on Stateside, allegations of poor medical care in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in North Lake have sparked concern. We talked to our producer Michelle Jokisch Polo about what she saw when she visited there earlier this week.

Plus, a conversation with the author of a new romance novel that's set on a sheep farm in the Upper Peninsula. Writer Sara Maurer spoke with us about how her own childhood on a Michigan farm influenced her debut novel.

Then, the team with Points North from Interlochen Public Radio dove into why raw sewage is sometimes released into the Great Lakes — and the effort to reduce those releases in Milwaukee.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, Stateside producer
  • Sara Maurer, author of A Good Animal
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast
Stateside On Air ICE detaineesNorth Lake Processing CenterauthorsromanceUpper Peninsulamichigan lakesSewage
