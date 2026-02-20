Stateside: Friday, Feb. 20, 2026

Today on Stateside, allegations of poor medical care in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in North Lake have sparked concern. We talked to our producer Michelle Jokisch Polo about what she saw when she visited there earlier this week.

Plus, a conversation with the author of a new romance novel that's set on a sheep farm in the Upper Peninsula. Writer Sara Maurer spoke with us about how her own childhood on a Michigan farm influenced her debut novel.

Then, the team with Points North from Interlochen Public Radio dove into why raw sewage is sometimes released into the Great Lakes — and the effort to reduce those releases in Milwaukee.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: