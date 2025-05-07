Criminal Justice Coverage

-
Michigan Public’s News Director Vincent Duffy has announced that Zena Issa has joined the NPR affiliate as the station’s Criminal Justice reporter.
Christopher Schurr's attorneys asked judge Christina Mims to declare a mistrial on the first full day of deliberations, but she told them not to give up on reaching a verdict.
In a major reversal, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office moved to dismiss felony charges against seven pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Michigan Monday.
Christopher Schurr took the stand in his own defense Friday morning in a Kent County courtroom. It's the first time the former Grand Rapids police officer has spoken publicly about how he shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in 2022.
Christopher Schurr’s attorneys asked for a mistrial when the prosecution rested their case today, saying two of the witnesses testified on accepted police practices that are irrelevant to Michigan law. They also asked the judge to issue her own verdict, saying no reasonable juror could find Schurr guilty.
The taser and its capabilities are a key point in the defense for former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr, who is on trial for second-degree murder.
Jurors in a Grand Rapids courtroom heard from the first witnesses Monday in the long-awaited trial of a former police officer charged with murdering a man in 2022.
Former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head following a struggle during a traffic stop in 2022. Schurr’s lawyers have been trying for years to get the second-degree murder charge thrown out. But judges have repeatedly said the case should go to a jury.
A federal judge says the Trump administration can require people without legal status to register with the government, and have to carry proof of that registration with them at all times.
This is National Crime Victims Rights Week, and survivors of violent crime and their loved ones are holding healing vigils across the nation.