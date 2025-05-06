© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jury says they're deadlocked in police murder trial, judge tells them to keep trying

Michigan Public | By Dustin Dwyer
Published May 6, 2025 at 3:46 PM EDT
A stone facade on a building with angles and windows. On the front of the facade is the seal of Kent County and the words "Kent County Courthouse." People line the sidewalk in front with signs mostly supporting Lyoya.
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Public
People line the sidewalk in front of the Kent County courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Jurors in the murder trial of former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr told a judge Wednesday that they have been unable to reach agreement on a verdict.

17th Circuit Court Christina Mims told them that they should keep trying.

A sign reads "BLACK LIVES MATTER" with people standing on the sidewalk in front of the Kent County Courthouse.
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Public
Protesters outside the Kent County Courthouse on the seventh day of the murder trial for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr.

Deliberations in the case started around midday Tuesday, and jurors didn’t make it through an entire day before saying they couldn’t reach agreement on whether to find Schurr guilty of second-degree murder, or of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Schurr’s attorneys objected to Mims instructing them to continue, and asked Mims to declare a mistrial.

“They’ve said they’ved deadlocked,” said Schurr’s attorney Matt Borgula. Schurr’s attorneys have already asked for a mistrial twice before, and Wednesday Mims rejected them a third time.

“This happens pretty frequently, at least from my standpoint, my experience,” Mims said, without the jury in the courtroom. “So I’m going to give them this instruction, allow them to continue to deliberate.”

Mims said if they later tell her they’re unable to reach a verdict, that ruling may change.

“Sometimes they’re able to reach a verdict, sometimes not,” Mims said.

Jurors then filed back into the courtroom.

"I’m going to ask you to please return to the jury room and resume your deliberations in the hope that after further discussion you will be able to reach a verdict,” Mims said. “Remember it is your duty to consult with your fellow jurors and try to reach agreement, if you can do so without violating your own judgement.”

Jurors were silent as Mims read them the instruction to continue. One juror had his eyes closed, and held his chin as she spoke.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System Christopher Schurr trialGrand Rapids Police DepartmentPatrick LyoyaInstagram
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
See stories by Dustin Dwyer
Related Content