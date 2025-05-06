Jury says they're deadlocked in police murder trial, judge tells them to keep trying

Jurors in the murder trial of former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr told a judge Wednesday that they have been unable to reach agreement on a verdict.

17th Circuit Court Christina Mims told them that they should keep trying.

Dustin Dwyer / Michigan Public Protesters outside the Kent County Courthouse on the seventh day of the murder trial for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr.

Deliberations in the case started around midday Tuesday, and jurors didn’t make it through an entire day before saying they couldn’t reach agreement on whether to find Schurr guilty of second-degree murder, or of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Schurr’s attorneys objected to Mims instructing them to continue, and asked Mims to declare a mistrial.

“They’ve said they’ved deadlocked,” said Schurr’s attorney Matt Borgula. Schurr’s attorneys have already asked for a mistrial twice before, and Wednesday Mims rejected them a third time.

“This happens pretty frequently, at least from my standpoint, my experience,” Mims said, without the jury in the courtroom. “So I’m going to give them this instruction, allow them to continue to deliberate.”

Mims said if they later tell her they’re unable to reach a verdict, that ruling may change.

“Sometimes they’re able to reach a verdict, sometimes not,” Mims said.

Jurors then filed back into the courtroom.

"I’m going to ask you to please return to the jury room and resume your deliberations in the hope that after further discussion you will be able to reach a verdict,” Mims said. “Remember it is your duty to consult with your fellow jurors and try to reach agreement, if you can do so without violating your own judgement.”

Jurors were silent as Mims read them the instruction to continue. One juror had his eyes closed, and held his chin as she spoke.

