Stateside: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Today on Stateside, details of a conflict unfolded between the owners of a lavender farm and their neighbors. We spoke to a reporter who's been covering the story about the dispute.

Then, a new book of essays and poetry by Detroit writers tells seasonal stories about Black Detroit. The editor of Black Summers: Growing Up in the Urban Outdoors talked to us about the highs and lows of summertime for Black Michiganders.

Plus, Ann Arbor residents are up in arms over DTE's sloppy tree-trimming work after storms left power lines obstructed by branches. A reporter for the Wall Street Journal who wrote about the backlash gave insight on the conflict which comes amid a fight to dump DTE in favor of municipal power.

Last, art museums in Toledo and Flint are finding unique ways to attract visitors post-pandemic. A newsroom intern for Michigan Public took us to the museums to find out more.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: