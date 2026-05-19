Stateside: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Today on Stateside, details of a conflict unfolded between the owners of a lavender farm and their neighbors. We spoke to a reporter who's been covering the story about the dispute.
Then, a new book of essays and poetry by Detroit writers tells seasonal stories about Black Detroit. The editor of Black Summers: Growing Up in the Urban Outdoors talked to us about the highs and lows of summertime for Black Michiganders.
Plus, Ann Arbor residents are up in arms over DTE's sloppy tree-trimming work after storms left power lines obstructed by branches. A reporter for the Wall Street Journal who wrote about the backlash gave insight on the conflict which comes amid a fight to dump DTE in favor of municipal power.
Last, art museums in Toledo and Flint are finding unique ways to attract visitors post-pandemic. A newsroom intern for Michigan Public took us to the museums to find out more.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Abigail Poirier, Food & Beverage, Restaurant, Retail and Agribusiness Reporter for Crain's Grand Rapids Business
- Desiree Cooper, writer and author from Detroit now living in coastal Virginia
- Ryan Felton, reporter, Wall Street Journal
- Anna Busse, Newsroom Intern at Michigan Public
- Kacey McCreery, Community Engagement glass artist with the Toledo Museum of Art
- Elysia and Eviana Stiger, visitors at the Toledo YMCA
- Adam Levine, Director of the Toledo Museum of Art
- Mae Womack, visitor at the Toledo YMCA
- Matthew Osmon, Director of Education at the Flint Institute of Arts
- Isaac Vasquez, high school student visiting the Flint Institute of Arts