© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Molly Anderson

Stateside Production Assistant

Molly Anderson is a Stateside intern. She is studying English and history at the University of Michigan. Some of her favorite spots on the Michigan campus include the William Clements Library, Amer's Delicatessen, and The Dawn Treader Bookshop. Though a metro-Detroit native, a portion of her heart resides in Pentwater, Michigan, off the coast of Lake Michigan. She feels safest when surrounded by antiques, books, and funny people.