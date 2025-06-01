Molly Anderson is a Stateside intern. She is studying English and history at the University of Michigan. Some of her favorite spots on the Michigan campus include the William Clements Library, Amer's Delicatessen, and The Dawn Treader Bookshop. Though a metro-Detroit native, a portion of her heart resides in Pentwater, Michigan, off the coast of Lake Michigan. She feels safest when surrounded by antiques, books, and funny people.

