Stateside Podcast: Ann Arbor's summer reading game goes way beyond books

Summer is prime reading time for many of us, and the Ann Arbor District Library knows just how to keep our noses in books during the warmer months. 2025 marks the 15th year of the Ann Arbor District Library’s Summer Game. It’s an event meant to incentivize people of all ages to read throughout the summer—and to get out into every corner of their community. Participants can earn points through reading or consuming other media. They can also collect codes hidden all around the city—from library branches to local businesses to the city bus. At the end of the summer, participants can redeem those points for library swag.

“It keeps people engaged all summer long. It’s a great way to get the entire household, the entire family, the entire community engaged, because it’s really popular with all ages—not just kids, and not just adults,” said Eli Neiburger, director of Ann Arbor District Library.

The library has been offering a summer reading program since the 1930’s. But about 20 years ago, the library started hearing from patrons that the summer reading challenge was having an unintended consequence. .

“We started hearing from parents that our summer reading program was making their kids read less. Because the library was saying all you have to read is 10 books, and that's it for the whole summer.”

The library’s Summer Game as it stands today has broadened in scope, offering more for its participants of all ages.

“The germ of the idea was to really make it less focused solely on reading, and more focused on all the things you can do at your library,” explained Neiburger.

It's not just for kids or teens, either. In fact, the majority of Summer Game participants are adults. The program is adapted slightly for adult readers.

“We call it ‘consume 10 anythings’, including podcasts, radio shows, reading an article, whatever you want so long as you’re consuming some media.”

The codes that are hidden throughout the city and neighborhoods invite a playful, competitive element to the event. Patrons can pick up a sign from their local branch, register a code, and see how many people enter their code.

It's a great excuse to explore your own neighborhood—or somewhere you've never been. But Neiburger warned, “It is not possible to get all 2000 yard codes… They move around, they fall over, they get illegible.”

If you've made it this far, we've got a treat for you! The Ann Arbor District Library has graciously created a code for Stateside fans. Enter the word 'STATESIDE' as a summer game code to earn 500 points. You can also text the code to (734) 327- 4200 to be signed up for the game and start earning points.