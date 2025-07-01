© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Could whitefish disappear from Lake Michigan and Lake Huron?

By Elinor Epperson,
Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published July 1, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Recently hatched whitefish, no bigger than a grain of wild rice, are being raised in a tank. The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indian's hatchery is raising whitefish in an effort to see if stocking the fish is viable.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
Recently hatched whitefish, no bigger than a grain of wild rice, are being raised in a tank. The native species has been declining in the lower Great Lakes since an invasive mussel species arrived in the late 1980s.

An iconic fish native to the Great Lakes is declining at an alarming rate thanks to an invasive species of mussels.

Commercial catches of whitefish in Lakes Huron and Michigan have tanked from 6.9 million pounds in 2009 to under 2 million in 2024, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Kelly House, environmental reporter for Bridge Michigan, has written a series of articles covering the crisis.

“Many experts are extremely fearful that we are going to run out of time in our quest to find a solution to mussels before the whitefish die [in the lower Great Lakes],” she told Stateside.

Invasive quagga mussels started appearing in the lakes in the late 1980s. They filter out the whitefish’s main source of food, making the lower Great Lakes “inhospitable” to the native species.

“They carpet the entire lake bed,” House said.

She joined Stateside to discuss what’s being done to stabilize the ailing whitefish population.

Check our her reporting below:

Elinor Epperson
Elinor Epperson is an environment intern through the Great Lakes News Collaborative. She is wrapping up her master's degree in journalism at Michigan State University.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
Michelle Jokisch Polo is a producer for Stateside. She joins us from WKAR in Lansing, where she reported in both English and Spanish on a range of topics, including politics, healthcare access and criminal justice.
