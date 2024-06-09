Michelle Jokisch Polo

Michelle Jokisch PoloBilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, WKAR
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR's weekend news programs.
Michelle joined WKAR in August 2020.
Before joining WKAR, Michelle was the inclusion reporter at WGVU Public Media, covering stories of people at the intersections of racial justice immigration reform, criminal justice system reform, reproductive justice and trans and queer liberation. Michelle began her career as a journalist as the head reporter at El Vocero Hispano, the largest Hispanic newspaper in Michigan.
Michelle has a master's degree from Grand Valley State University and a bachelor's degree from Calvin University.
