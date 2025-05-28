© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The Gelman plume's long legacy of contamination

By Michelle Jokisch Polo,
April Van Buren
Published May 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy tracks the spread of a plume of 1,4-dioxane in the groundwater under Ann Arbor and Scio Township. The USEPA has proposed adding the contaminated site to the federal Superfund list.
Graham, Lester
/
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy tracks the spread of a plume of 1,4-dioxane in the groundwater under Ann Arbor and Scio Township. The U.S. EPA has proposed adding the contaminated site to the federal Superfund list.

Part of the groundwater underneath Ann Arbor is contaminated with 1,4-dioxane. It’s known as the Gelman Plume. The name comes from the medical filter manufacturing company that started dumping dioxane on its property west of the city in 1966.

That’s not news, though — the plume was discovered more than 40 years ago.

And for decades, Ann Arbor residents have been lobbying for state or federal officials to do something to actually clean up the contamination. Now, those same residents are hopeful the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to designate the Gelman plume as a superfund site — which would make more federal resources available for removing 1,4-dioxane from the site.

Michigan Public's Elinor Epperson dug deep into the history of the Gelman plume. She joined us on the podcast to walk us through how the contamination happened in the first place — and what's being done today to fix it.

Listen to the Stateside podcast to hear the full conversation.

gelman1-4 dioxanewater contaminationAnn Arbor
Michelle Jokisch Polo
Michelle Jokisch Polo is a producer for Stateside. She joins us from WKAR in Lansing, where she reported in both English and Spanish on a range of topics, including politics, healthcare access and criminal justice.
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
