Gila monster research helped spawn recent medications for diabetes and weight loss like Ozempic. So when Pebbles, a resident at the Creature Conservancy in Ann Arbor, needed help, it only seemed fair that a pharmaceutical expert stepped in.
The Women’s National Basketball Association has selected the city of Detroit as the new home of a women’s professional basketball team set to debut in 2029. The news marks the second time the city is home to an WNBA team.
How Michiganders can temporarily live their dreams of being a lighthouse keeper on the Great Lakes.
Whitefish populations in the lower Great Lakes have been declining for decades. Bridge Michigan environment reporter Kelly House joined Stateside to discuss what’s threatening the iconic fish, and what could be done to save them.
M.L. Elrick has spent decades covering local governments in southeast Michigan in the muckraking tradition. He joined Stateside to discuss recent investigations and why local investigations are so important.
Mackinac Island is celebrating 150 years since it was designated the country’s second-ever national park. Stateside spoke with the chief curator at Mackinac State Historic Parks, Craig Wilson, about early life and conflict on Mackinac Island, the tourism boom, and the little-known history of Mackinac’s brief time as a national park.
You may be wondering why you haven’t seen swarms of mayflies yet. Cold water temperatures have delayed their arrival — but don’t worry, they’re on their way.