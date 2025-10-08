Legal questions surround Michigan’s new tax on marijuana

On the latest episode of I t’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta dive deep into the aftermath of the new state budget .

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the new $80 billion state budget into law on Tuesday , marking the end of months of tense negotiations, missed deadlines, and behind-the-scenes wrangling in politically divided Lansing.

All sides are claiming some amount of victory: House Republicans are touting shrinking state government. Senate Democrats are celebrating increased school funding and preserving free school breakfast and lunches. And Whitmer finally secured new - albeit smaller - funding to “fix the damn roads.”

But how is that new road funding paid for?

In part, by a new 24% wholesale tax on recreational marijuana, projected to bring in some $420 million (yes, really ).

But, critics of the new tax argue that it violates the Michigan Constitution, which says voter-approved initiatives - like the 2018 marijuana legalization law - can only be amended with a 3/4 majority vote in both the state House and Senate, or by another vote of the people. The wholesale tax received neither.

Whitmer and lawmakers say the law is legal but the cannabis industry has already filed a lawsuit challenging the tax, claiming it fundamentally changes the intent of the 2018 initiative.

Retired constitutional lawyer Robert LaBrant joins the podcast to look at the legal arguments both sides could make calling the questions “an interesting constitutional issue that deserves to be litigated.”

Plus, Michigan Budget Director Jen Flood, who helped steer the budget through this year’s lengthy negotiations, joined the pod to talk about the challenge of working with a divided legislature for the first time in 15 years, defending Michigan’s 50,000 state employees, and the future of economic development funding from the state.

And if you have questions about the state budget, send them to Zoe and Rick at politics@michiganpublic.org